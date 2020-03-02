As of this writing, Pete Buttigieg has just officially endorsed Joe Biden, which is no surprise, seeing as he chartered a private jet to be in Dallas Monday night where Biden is holding his big rally.

What is a surprise is that Beto O’Rourke has emerged from wherever he was to also endorse Joe Biden. At first we seriously wondered if that was a joke at O’Rourke’s expense, but the New York Times assures us it’s real.

This is March. — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) March 3, 2020

And it’s Beto.

Wait–who's that now? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 3, 2020

Is that the haircut/dentist guy? — David “Ok Boomer” (@david42317) March 3, 2020

Beto O'Rourke…Beto O'Rourke…where have I heard that name? — Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) March 3, 2020

Beto you suck — Ppl who love their insurance co are 100% real (@muchprofound) March 3, 2020

You have got to be kidding me. — DebraNYC (@DebraHendler) March 3, 2020

Dog and pony show. Just makes Biden look weak — Eric (@ETTC19) March 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/oLd1QjuEbJ — Just Say No to Bike Lanes #nobikelanes (@esjay100) March 3, 2020

Ugh! Let voters decide. This feel so grotesque — ColleenMcLaughlin (@ColMcLaughlin) March 3, 2020

If a candidate has to line up so many endorsements to ‘consolidate’ his position as one of the front runners, just makes one wonder how viable he really is in the general. The enthusiasm just isn’t there for him, and the voters can see right through that. — laughingshock (@laughingshock) March 3, 2020

I was wondering what happened to beta a few days ago. I imagined him in a bouncy house. — J.Cantwell (@johncantwell77) March 3, 2020

Soooo pretty much an endorsement for Bernie. Everything that weirdo touches is cancer. He’s like the anti-king Midas. — David Leon (@bayboy164) March 3, 2020

That's the kiss of death! — William of Covfefe ✝️ (@wsppe) March 3, 2020

Kiss of death https://t.co/8bVjO26QMF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2020

If I was Joe I think I’d politely say no thanks to Robert Francis — Katie Slane (@katie_slane) March 3, 2020

Loser, endorses another loser in a race they’ve already lost! Alternate headline. — Clayton Bigsby (@HonJudson) March 3, 2020

Wow, Beto is going to endure his second loss in Texas in less than 2 years. That’s gotta be embarrassing. — health care is not a commodity (@allan_mckay) March 3, 2020

Well Bernie should just cancel all his campaign stops now. He has zero chance. — Uncommitted Logical Thinker. (@LogicNotBias) March 3, 2020

Either he endorses on stage with the scruffy beard and a trucker hat and some old sweatpants or GTFO — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 3, 2020

Well he's never going to have a chance in Texas again. The only reason he got so close to beating Ted Cruz was the youth movement. — Adzter (@Adzter1996) March 3, 2020

Did the DNC send out emails and checks? 💴 — 🌷 Alison 🌷 (@alison_diane) March 3, 2020

Where the hell is Obama? — *I'M* Not Cosette (@Cosette2016) March 3, 2020

Isn’t Beto good enough for you?

Related: