This is one of those anecdotes we’d file under things that never happened if we didn’t think Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was a total jerk. Even before the talking points went out that President Trump had called the coronavirus a “hoax” during a rally Friday night, people were complaining about Trump putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the country’s response to the pandemic. This, of course, triggered endless responses that Pence doesn’t believe in science and wants us all to pray the virus away.

Inslee claims he had this to say when Pence called him to thank him for his efforts on fighting the coronavirus:

The truth — like all those media reports that the Trump administration was “muzzling” the experts working on the White House’s coronavirus response team?

Remember when Inslee ran for president last year? That was fun.

Trending

America’s response to the coronavirus might be even more effective if governors worked with the administration rather than fighting it because they’re infected with TDS.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusgovernorJay InsleeMike PencescienceWashington State