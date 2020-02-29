2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — just one of many senators who didn’t vote for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal resolution when it came to the floor — has made news with his private jet travel, as when he and Elizabeth Warren returned to Washington, D.C. on two separate private jets from the same airport just 36 minutes apart.

TMZ has gotten into 2020 election coverage and brings us the story of Sanders accidentally boarding the wrong private jet — a first-world problem to be sure. We wonder if he sometimes mixes up his three houses.

Bernie Sanders getting on the wrong private jet is … an odd sight. https://t.co/tTIfPaQ2LC — TMZ (@TMZ) February 29, 2020

TMZ reports:

Bernie Sanders is on the go all the time — which seems to have given him a momentary case of a campaign brain fart as he accidentally boarded the wrong jet. … As for this little mix-up here, it’s kinda funny. Bernie’s been flying all over the country for different campaign events — so the guy’s definitely busy and has a preoccupied mind at the moment. Mistakes like this (getting on the wrong Gulfstream) are bound to happen.

Ah you hate to see it https://t.co/jgJmgCrNCa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 29, 2020

Bernie boarding any private jet should seem odd. — Mike Davidson (@MD989TheBear) February 29, 2020

In defense of The Bernster, I also mistake Gulf Streams all the time. — KP Bruce (@mcneilfarms) February 29, 2020

Troubles of the hypocritically rich left — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) February 29, 2020

Guy who constantly complains about rich people gets his private jets confused. 🤔 — Conan Bites (@ConanBites) February 29, 2020

This is the rich people’s version of losing your car in the Walmart parking lot — HΞCTOR GRIDΞNKO ☬ (@hecxtreme) February 29, 2020

Old, rich, white guy problems. — DMC915 (@DMC8383) February 29, 2020

Socialists love private planes — OreoSpeedwagon (@oreospeedwagon) February 29, 2020

Socialism 101. Nobody owns a jet. All jets are free to use by anyone. — Alan Whitehouse 🇺🇸 (@alanwhitehouse) February 29, 2020

"This won't happen when I confiscate all private jets for myself in the name of the people!" — Joseph Ronaldson (@J_Ronaldson) February 29, 2020

Hey, what's ours and theirs is his, right?

Isn't that what's in the manifesto he carries around with him? — SETX (@ExposeDeepState) February 29, 2020

Under socialism, the government owns everything. Bernie thinks it's his. — 5by5 Studio (@5by5Studio) February 29, 2020

Sanders takes private jets so he can get elected so he can ban private jets so future presidential candidates can’t take private jets. OK. 🤔 — Anant Sundaram (@sundaram_anant) February 29, 2020

That's the problem with capitalism. It allows socialists to accidentally get on the wrong private jet — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) February 29, 2020

@BernieSanders pulling a Biden. All the other @dnc candidates know which private jet is theirs. — Gary Berg (@GaryBerg100752) February 29, 2020

He and Biden should just fly together to their campaign stops. Between the two of them, one of them is bound to get it right. — Stephanie Caputo (@CaputoStephanie) February 29, 2020

It’s very common for people from Vermont to have 3 homes and fly on private jets. — Roman Craig (@LJ4477) February 29, 2020

Actually two homes and a summah cahmp. — Justin banks (@Jaybles262) February 29, 2020

I mean, this has happened to all of us, right? — LDFPS (@lodenscheistn) February 29, 2020

The travails of carbon emission hypocrites. So taxing. — Steve Wallace (@waldo559) February 29, 2020

I thought we were all going to die from global warming in a few years — Martin Wellbourne (@MartinWellbour1) February 29, 2020

He buys carbon offsets to "even things out". 😂 — Lisa B. (@politeracy) February 29, 2020

Lol carbon offsets are like a get out of jail free card for people who care about the environment, but not enough to actually do anything about it. –@ShacklefordPI — Gregg Sanchez (@EasyMoney7152) February 29, 2020

“He’s also bought carbon offsets to balance things out” is the modern day equivelant of buying indulgances from the Catholic church. Further proof that “Climate change” is just a modern day religion scam. Pay us and we won’t besmirch your character. — Captalist pig and 🎼LOOOOOVING🎼 it (@DezImpeach) February 29, 2020

Breadline Bernie — Corn Pop (@3AH1pQah8NAPL47) February 29, 2020

Capitalist politician problems — Justin Caudwell (@jacecaudwell) February 29, 2020

Maybe he thought he was boarding a jet to Cuba to have his heart checked out.

