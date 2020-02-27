Hold up: Are we still demonizing private jets as a capitalist accessory that contributes to climate change, or is that on hold while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren jet across the country trying to sell things like the Green New Deal?

Rep. Mark Pocan must still be in the first group because he wanted to know from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos if charter schools that receive federal funds should be allowed to use those funds to buy private jets.

She was right: It wasn’t a yes or no question, it was simply grandstanding by Pocan. And by the way, her answer was no.

