Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems upset that over the last year, it’s become apparent that a lot of people still have a lot of misconceptions about her Green New Deal, and now that she’s pitching it on behalf of her candidate, Bernie Sanders, she wanted to clear up those misconceptions — a lot of which arose from the Green New Deal FAQ that was temporarily posted to her own website: the one about farting cows and eliminating airplanes.

On Wednesday, she decided to use her floor time to read the Green New Deal to those of her colleagues who hadn’t read it themselves.

Over the last year, it has become clear that many of the Republicans crying about the #GreenNewDeal… have never actually read it! Maybe they aren’t readers, so today I chose to read it to them. Here is the full audio version of the Green New Deal from the floor of the House. https://t.co/od5YfTKb5O — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2020

I’d rather listen to farting cows — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) February 26, 2020

Correct us if we’re wrong: Isn’t this the Green New Deal resolution that Democrats said Mitch McConnell was trying to sabotage by bringing it to a floor vote in the Senate? The same Green New Deal resolution that failed 0-57, with 43 Democrats voting “present” and obviously not one voting in favor — not even the resolution’s sponsors, like Kamala Harris, who called the vote a political stunt. That Green New Deal?

You can watch Ocasio-Cortez introduce storytime in her tweet, or you can check out this edit from Grabien Media which distills the Green New Deal into its essence, so much of which has nothing to do with the “climate emergency” that will kill us all in … what, 11 years? Unions, guaranteed housing, a living wage, etc.

Translation: America will run on unicorn farts pic.twitter.com/qwzUi3hpuR — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) February 26, 2020

It’s like you’re locked in a high school assembly being forced to listen to a student’s speech — Hooftywatcher (@theFinFred) February 26, 2020

This woman speaks as if we’re all kindergartners with the intelligence and naivety of one. — Dee Muechler (@DeeLaMue) February 26, 2020

Sounds dreamy. — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) February 26, 2020

What is economic security? — Very▪︎Small▪︎World (@TrulyTayo) February 26, 2020

REMINDER: Screenshot from @AOC's deleted House webpage under #GreenNewDeal FAQ's: "It guarantees to everyone… Economic security to all who are… unwilling to work" #ClimateChangeHoax pic.twitter.com/60C9xORv75 — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) February 26, 2020

This is the Communist Manifesto, not a policy prescription. — A.T. (@AlwaysThink12) February 27, 2020

The Green New Deal is about taking your money, not protecting the environment.#GreenNewDeal — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) February 26, 2020

It's nothing but #envirofascism and everyone who isn't an intellectually crippled mental midget knows it. — FayeKnoozstrikesback (@FayeKnoozstrik1) February 26, 2020

Airing your GND idiocy in the well of the House is not a great career move. Especially in an election year. — Just June (@MissJitter) February 26, 2020

Hey genius, the Senate took a VOTE on it and it was so bad that even Democrats wouldn't vote for it. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 26, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when a summary of the GND was leaked and promptly laughed out of existence. I’m old enough to remember when Mitch McConnell brought it up for a vote, and again, it was laughed out of existence. https://t.co/I2V2fWx6mJ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 26, 2020

Ohhhh we read it…

we laughed at it…

we rejected it.. — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) February 26, 2020

Most of them have read it. and they looked into it deeper. Most have said at best it's a poorly written pipe dream, and at worst its socialism written into a single bill. None of which will actually fix the problem it claims to due to our emissions only being 12 percent now. — Bernie's Gulag Commander (@eastcodiesel) February 26, 2020

Socialism/Communism wrapped in taxation for cost of losing rights, adding more government control. We read it — Cassell✝️🇺🇸 (@Cassell26714063) February 26, 2020

I read it and can say it's the most elementary and laughable document I've ever seen. — Rudy Ruetigger, PhD (@hill_phd) February 26, 2020

Here is @scrowder reading it. More entertaining and even ridiculing you, it sounds more intelligent than your presentation. https://t.co/RX1z1f1Gp6 — B. Wayne (@theoriginalbniz) February 26, 2020

It is NOT a bill, let’s start there. Secondly, I tried to read it, seemed like a 3rd grader wrote it. — Sherry Everety (@ccbugggg) February 26, 2020

Oh they read it. And they seen that it's completely garbage — Chris (@cjalex2010) February 26, 2020

We read it, and mocked it accordingly. — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) February 26, 2020

All you can do really. It's completely meaningless. — Kevin Cerrito (@photoartist9) February 26, 2020

Taxing me more will not change the climate — john (@dayoff317) February 26, 2020

What's to read? It bans the cheapest most efficient forms of energy available for a handful of magic beans. You're not going to fearmonger your way into your revolution, kid. You're going to have to slog that out with serious people. — Notcher Beeswax (@NotcherBeeswax) February 26, 2020

I read it. It's unrealistic and would destroy the economy. No thank you. — Robert Gaut (@robert_gaut) February 26, 2020

Related: