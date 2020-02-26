President Trump has kicked off his press conference about the administration’s plan to deal with the coronavirus threat, but if he has his remarks written down on paper, don’t be surprised if Speaker Nancy Pelosi grabs them and tears them in half. She’s already convinced that his response has been too late, and she also got in a jab about Trump employing “scare tactics” about people re-entering the United States from China.

We suppose it’s a step up from complaining about the lack of diversity among the president’s coronavirus task force, which was set up during the impeachment circus, no less.

Trending

Maybe she should worry more about her district and the outbreaks of typhoid fever, typhus, and tuberculosis among the homeless population.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anemiccoronavirusDonald TrumpEbolaNancy Pelosiscare tacticsTask force