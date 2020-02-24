Now 78 years old, Bernie Sanders still has some kind words for the Castro regime in Cuba, and he shared those thoughts Sunday night on “60 Minutes.” Joe Biden finally saw his chance and issued a statement shredding Sanders (while ignoring his old boss going to Cuba, doing “the wave” with Raul Castro at a baseball game, and posing in front of a huge Ché Guevara mural).

Now Team Bloomberg, the very worst of the Democratic social media accounts, is getting in on the fun with these gems.

“Sure, Idi Amin ate people, but let’s not forget he was responsible for impressive growth in the

agriculture sector!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Stalin spurred industrial production throughout the country, but all everyone wants to talk about

is putting 14 million people in gulags! Ughh, so annoying!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Look, we all know Bashar al-Assad has committed countless war crimes against his own

people, but let’s not forget how he introduced paper recycling to reduce municipal waste! So,

when you think about it, he’s really kind of a hero!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Should we really hold Muammar al-Gaddafi’s extrajudicial killings of political opponents against

him, when he also built a pretty sweet countrywide irrigation system?!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Who am I to question Kim Jong-un for starving millions of his own people, when he opened a

kickass waterpark with over ten slides, a lazy river and a wave machine! What a blast!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Vladimir Putin is willing to poison anyone who disagrees with him, but have you seen how that

guy looks without a shirt!! Mmm delish!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

To be clear — all of these are satire — with the exception of the 60 Minutes clip from last night. — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

Are you having an open mic day or something — GoneWithTheHat (@Popehat) February 24, 2020

Open Mic Night at the Chuckle Hut is missing a closer. https://t.co/dgZ4DZGjlD — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 24, 2020

mike's working his tight five at uncle haha's in mamaroneck — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) February 24, 2020

Try hard has a new definition — DaveMedia_LNK (@DaveMedia_LNK) February 24, 2020

Hashtag fail — John Bongiovanni (@johnbongiovann1) February 24, 2020

Which consultant billed $25,000 for this embarrassing thread, Mike? — Bernard Brothers, Esq. 🌹 (@LeftistAdvocate) February 24, 2020

You need to fire the social media manager responsible for this embarrassingly unfunny thread — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) February 24, 2020

Man you are literally the most tedious social media team — Krisslona Sykurwyn (@krisslona) February 24, 2020

Solidarity with Bloomberg's tweet writers undermining his campaign with this low-effort garbage. — Thotto von Godsmack (@AGoblinIRL) February 24, 2020

Respect to all the Bloomberg staffers getting paid by Mike Bloomberg to make people hate Mike Bloomberg. — A Bry Draws Near! (@brykotyk) February 24, 2020

Bloomberg literally said Xi Jinping is NOT a dictator a couple months ago. Delete your account. — itdbitd (@itdbitd) February 24, 2020

“I’ve heard that Harvey Weinstein raped a LOT of women, but boy does he make good movies with the women he sexually assaults!” – #BloombergonRapists — Dean (@Tier1Diabetic) February 24, 2020

“Sure, that Jeffery Epstein fella is a pedophile, but the Lolita Express is a beautiful plane!” #BloombergonPedophiles — Dean (@Tier1Diabetic) February 24, 2020

This is so desperate — ↙️↙️↙️🏴❤️🌉🥚 (@egoldmanrevolt) February 24, 2020

These are so bad, I’m embarrassed for you. — incense and peppermints🌹 (@kerbeari) February 24, 2020

The ratio on the whole thread is incredible.@MikeBloomberg really does have a public humiliation fetish. — Online Enthusiast (@Relicmouth) February 24, 2020

I’m waiting for the funny part…😒 — Mike Bloomberg is an authoritarian racist oligarch (@ericisaac) February 24, 2020

Seriously, Mike. You need a better campaign staff. Also, I’m only here for the ratio. — ✨ (@_bexology) February 24, 2020

Mike. Mike. If you can read this. Fire your campaign staff, dude. Seriously. — David (@arkhamsveryown) February 24, 2020

This is very embarrassing for you. — french canadian connection (@yoda_lajoie) February 24, 2020

People really are wondering if people who want Bloomberg to lose are just cashing the paychecks while posting cringe.

