It’s been a strange day: everyone knew that Bernie Sanders was the favorite heading into Nevada, and yet NeverTrumpers and MSNBC hosts and panelists are freaking out, realizing that all of those Bernie Bros are dead serious about wanting free health care and free college and student debt forgiveness and a $15 minimum wage and turning America into a socialist country, but one of those nice mostly white ones, like Denmark.

We’ve already done a wellness check on Bill Kristol, and now his bright Republican hope for 2020, Joe Walsh, is tweeting and trying to convince America that there’s no contest between Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders — Sanders wants to give kids free college, while Trump will in his second term censor CNN … something we thought he’d have done in his first term if he wanted to and even could. Nice fear-mongering though.

Trump believes he’s above the law. Bernie believes in free college. Trump would censor CNN. Bernie would enact Medicare for all. Trump is corrupt as the day is long. Bernie is naive. Come on. That’s not even close. Anything is better than a lawless individual in the White House. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 23, 2020

"Bernie is naive" is the most naive thing you can say https://t.co/OZQtum6zwl — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 23, 2020

The kid is only 185 years old. Bernie still has so much to learn. — Social Amateur (@social_amateur) February 23, 2020

Wow, total clown show — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) February 23, 2020

Okay Socialist — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) February 23, 2020

Joe Walsh: Vote for socialism! — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) February 23, 2020

I would vote for socialism over authoritarianism. https://t.co/DjMqUha53e — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 23, 2020

Afraid not. I will take the flawed personality over the philosophy. — AngryWolf (@AngryWolfe) February 23, 2020

You're not a republican. — B. Machiavelli (@machiavelli_b) February 23, 2020

Why did you run for president as a Republican? — Jon A (@Latebird2013) February 23, 2020

“Trump would censor CNN.” When? How? Why hasn’t he done it already then? Or is this just more hysterical mewling? — Benedick (@BenedickUSA) February 23, 2020

You seem completely sane. — (((The Okayest Boomer Man))) (@hydar) February 23, 2020

"Bernie would like M4A but would likely never get it passed" — A. Parker (@acpinono) February 23, 2020

Joe, gotta give it to you, you have lost your ever-loving mind. Even if Trump were twice the boogie man you say, he'd be better than one year of controlling socialism orchestrating our future demise. — Chipper (@Millswaith) February 23, 2020

You’ve really gone over the edge. I’m so sorry. — Tim Wolf (@timjim59) February 23, 2020

You have something wrong with you. — Keith Barnes (@WarDogs44) February 23, 2020

Dem party: "We are moving to the extreme left" Joe Walsh: "Count me in" Doesn't think he will have a credibility problem in 2024 — joe warner (@jwarner180) February 23, 2020

How could anyone in their right mind think supporting an actual old school communist like Bernie Sanders is even an option? The level of delusion on display here is bordering on psychosis…. — Mike (@BadKarma5555) February 23, 2020

Grifters are gonna grift. — 🤔 (@whatever_1225) February 23, 2020

this is what it looks like to hit rock bottom… no principles, no party, and no respect. — ❌Basket of Trophies🏆 (@TkoProgressives) February 23, 2020

Walsh. Can't place the name. — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) February 23, 2020

The only thing better than your tears is 5 more years of your tears. — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) February 23, 2020

Please. Go. Away. — Penny Swalwell (@PennySwalwell) February 23, 2020

Which is harder to believe: that Joe Walsh ever thought he had a chance or that Eric Swalwell ever though he had a chance?

