Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas was a huge pile-on on the new guy, Michael Bloomberg, whom everyone pretty much agreed bought himself that spot on the stage. Bloomberg seriously overpaid, as he didn’t speak much, and when he did, it was to poorly defend himself against charges of sexual harassment and racial profiling. Overall, Donald Trump won the night, Bernie Sanders didn’t do anything to kill his momentum, and Bloomberg was a wreck.

Talking Points Memo reports that even Bloomberg’s campaign conceded that the candidate had a terrible night.

Bloomberg’s Own Campaign Manager Concedes Ex-Mayor Tanked Last Night https://t.co/gSLZ5GSJUr pic.twitter.com/1bYqk1SA1U — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) February 20, 2020

The campaign manager also said he's “not sure” Bloomberg will beat Sanders on Super Tuesday and that "it may be there’s not much campaign in March after that date." So, uh, that's where the Bloomberg campaign is at right now! https://t.co/EZ7hAzb823 — Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) February 20, 2020

So Bloomberg’s campaign manager is suggesting he might stop campaigning as early as March depending on the Super Tuesday returns? And maybe hope for a brokered convention? Here’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey talking to MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

Bloomberg’s campaign manager admits the candidate didn’t do well in the debate: “Mike’s gotta get his legs under him.” pic.twitter.com/IFMf4K9KDv — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 20, 2020

Pack it up Mikey, you're done — Aiddon (@AiddonValentine) February 20, 2020

How did this guy become mayor lmfao — Ostiosis (@ostiosis) February 20, 2020

#MiniMike is a dry humored technocratic boomer multi-billionaire midget, with autocratic tendencies. He is NOT LIKABLE. He runs a sweat shop called Bloomberg LP. Let him just do that. This is 100% BS. https://t.co/8dH24VouOH — Colonel BuckTweet (@Bucktweet_Say) February 20, 2020

Related: