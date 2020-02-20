Even Michael Bloomberg’s campaign manager could only say that his candidate had a better second half of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, and it’s true: it would have been difficult for it to get worse than his savage beat-down by Elizabeth Warren not even 10 minutes in.

President Trump weighed in on the debate and agreed with one thing Bloomberg said: that there’s no chance of Bernie Sanders defeating him in 2020. Plus, he managed to get in a swipe at Mini Mike.

Trump didn’t tag Bloomberg, but he still found the tweet and responded in less than an hour … with this:

Some low-level staffer making $6,000 a month probably came up with that savage hashtag.

We guess Joe Biden isn’t the only septuagenarian running who can throw out old-timey references.

Trending

We might hear one if he releases the women from their non-disclosure agreements.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #carnivalbarkingclowndebateDonald TrumphashtagMichael BloombergMini MikeRoger Stone