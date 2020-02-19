Vox already set the table for the story last week, when writer Teddy Schleifer opened up his DMs to any Oracle employees who had something to say about co-founder Larry Ellison holding a fundraiser in Silicon Valley for President Trump.

If you work at Oracle and have any thoughts on Larry Ellison's fundraiser for Donald Trump, my DMs are open. — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 13, 2020

Schleifer managed to get enough responses for a piece the next day, and now he’s reporting that “some” Oracle employees are planning to walk out at noon Thursday in protest of the Trump fundraiser. Also, they’re asking Oracle’s board to issue a statement denouncing the Trump administration.

Somehow we doubt that’s going to happen if a few employees leave during lunch hour.

It's not clear to me how many Oracle employees are going to participate in this walk out tomorrow. But it's a major escalation — people could lose their jobs (theoretically.) And it's very different from how things are usually done at Oracle.https://t.co/OZkAimHRAe — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 19, 2020

