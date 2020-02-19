In a warm-up for Wednesday night’s debate, CNN hosted town halls with the candidates and Pete Buttigieg was asked if he would compromise on his health care plan to get it through Congress if the roadblock were health care coverage for illegal immigrants.

Now we’ve already seen in earlier debates every single hand go up when asked if illegal immigrants would qualify for free health care, so this is nothing new or shocking from Buttigieg. We would like to hear the question asked again at Wednesday night’s debate just to make all those hands go up again; it’s great footage for a President Trump campaign ad.

Anyway, here’s Buttigieg explaining how health care for illegals would make the country healthier, without explaining how to pay for it.

Pete Buttigieg says government health care for illegal immigrants is “one of the pillars” of his health care planhttps://t.co/c3wpiXTxxm pic.twitter.com/RfMRINfg8g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2020

Does anyone find it odd that the Democrats are on CNN town hall's 24/7? Crazy — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) February 19, 2020

Yeah, we’d noticed that.

That's anti-American! No wonder illegal immigrants are flowing to America, they receive better benefits then many Americans and it's sick! — Austin Clare Ball (@RealAustinBall) February 19, 2020

I don't get it, if ur here illegally, how do you get healthcare. What am I missing? — Dean (@Dean30708846) February 19, 2020

And exactly why he will never be @POTUS! He needs to end his social science project! — George M (@gemunas) February 19, 2020

Keep in mind though: He’s not necessarily going to be running against Bernie Sanders on this issue; they’ll argue over who can provide more to illegal immigrants.

Let’s just say it. @PeteButtigieg is not a moderate at all. He’s a leftist — Glenda Maria Davis (@Glenda_MariaDA) February 19, 2020

Not exactly a winning campaign promise to “likely” voters. — Jan Cook (@JanCookLive) February 19, 2020

What don’t you understand about illegal. You’d be a lawless president and who would pay? American citizens? You are a fool. — Joan Blaser (@BlaserJoan) February 19, 2020

Can't wait to get up in the morning going to work to pay for my families health insurance and illegal aliens health insurance through higher taxes. — Dave (@Dave08101994) February 19, 2020

And who is going to pay for the illegal's healthcare? Our taxes? Is he for real? What the hell is wrong with these Dem candidates? Can the hate for our President be that deep that people are willing to go along with this absurdity? For God's sake, put #AmericaFirst for once! pic.twitter.com/NaKkS9OJp9 — Delia ⭐⭐⭐ (@Rg1953Delia) February 19, 2020

