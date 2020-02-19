As we already reported, Elizabeth Warren came right out of the gate depicting Michael Bloomberg as a sexist by quoting some of his remarks, like “horse-faced lesbian.” That wasn’t the end of it though, as Bloomberg was then called on to defend his company against accusations of gender discrimination and workplace harassment.

Warren wanted to know how many non-disclosure agreements Bloomberg meant when he said there were a few, and his answer did not fly with the audience.

Even Joe Biden awakened for a few seconds to pile on:

And what were the subject of some of those #MeToo moments? Maybe the women didn’t like his jokes.

It’s a mystery why Bloomberg even showed up.

 

