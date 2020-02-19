As we already reported, Elizabeth Warren came right out of the gate depicting Michael Bloomberg as a sexist by quoting some of his remarks, like “horse-faced lesbian.” That wasn’t the end of it though, as Bloomberg was then called on to defend his company against accusations of gender discrimination and workplace harassment.

Warren wanted to know how many non-disclosure agreements Bloomberg meant when he said there were a few, and his answer did not fly with the audience.

Warren: "How many non-disclosure agreements did you have women sign?" Bloomberg: ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/IGbtLVJVFD — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) February 20, 2020

The end of Michael Bloomberg in 2:19.pic.twitter.com/nN0pGwhkBu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 20, 2020

Even Joe Biden awakened for a few seconds to pile on:

Bloomberg on why he won’t release former female employees from their NDAs: These were entered into “consensually” pic.twitter.com/VktESMQSXf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2020

And what were the subject of some of those #MeToo moments? Maybe the women didn’t like his jokes.

“Maybe they didn’t like the joke I told. “ MAYBE THEY DIDN’T LIKE THE JOKE omg Bloomber’s team has to be falling to the floor backstage. #DemDebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 20, 2020

MAYBE THEY DIDNT LIKE THE JOKE I TOLD?! This man is toast — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 20, 2020

BLOOMBERG: “I support the #metoo movement and defend all women” *10 seconds later* BLOOMBERG: women in my company who had to sign an NDA, “Maybe they didn't like the joke I told." Woof#DemDebate — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg's "Maybe they didn't like the joke I told" comment about accusations of sexual harassment says it all about this guy. Downplays the accusations, while at the same time showing he thinks sexist jokes are OK. Exposes his misogyny on so many levels. #DemDebate — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) February 20, 2020

“…maybe they didn’t like the joke I told.” – #MichaelBloomberg Holy crap. Worst answer ever. Followed by even worse follow up. Sweet Jesus. — Jason Morgan (@JasonMorganA2) February 20, 2020

"None of the women accuse me of doing anything except… maybe they didn't like the joke I told." That's Bloomberg's defense. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg on women who filed sexual harassment claims alleging his own personal misconduct. "They didn't like the joke I told." He's going to want that one back. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 20, 2020

This is brutal for Bloomberg, who later says of the women accusing him of sexual discrimination: "Maybe they didn't like the joke I told." https://t.co/wRizf6OzJP — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 20, 2020

@mike2020 insists at #DemDebate that there are "very few" NDAs women signed in sexual harrasment cases. And no big accusations against him. "Maybe they didn’t like the joke I told." Gets booed by the audience — Astrid Doerner (@AstridDoerner) February 20, 2020

LMAO Bloomberg should NOT have showed up to debate. Ads are staged and make you look great. Saying "It was a joke" to explain sexual harassment live during a debate is NOT a good look! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg was just seconds away from taking out binders full of women. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2020

It’s a mystery why Bloomberg even showed up.