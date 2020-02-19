We’re only 10 minutes into the Nevada Democratic debate and the gloves are off, which should at least provide some entertainment. They’re all going at it, but Michael Bloomberg seems to be the favorite target — he is the new guy.

Elizabeth Warren went for Bloomberg out of the gate, calling him a billionaire who calls women fat broads.

Elizabeth Warren: I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians, and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cNhC6yRc4W — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 20, 2020

Warren just knifed Bloomberg live on the debate stage by bringing up his use of fat broads and horseface. Oh wow that was just brutal. She rehearsed this line all week and had her hands up to make sure she delivered the line first. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 20, 2020

Ooooh damn Warren comes out swinging at Bloomberg for saying things like "fat broads" and "horse-faced lesbians" — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 20, 2020

I did NOT have that on my bingo card https://t.co/kAfvxY78vZ — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 20, 2020

wow this didn't take long — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 20, 2020

Warren is trying to be Chris Christie — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 20, 2020

Pocahontas went there with Michael Bloomberg!!!#DemDebate — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 20, 2020

Yup. Out of the gate everyone is going after Bloomberg even though he's not the frontrunner. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 20, 2020

Welcome to the race, Bloomberg! pic.twitter.com/kCJHANT67k — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 20, 2020

Holy hell! Warren torches Bloomberg. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren bursting into this Bernie-Bloomberg fight like pic.twitter.com/qw1k0VFJQv — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 20, 2020

ELIZABETH WARREN JUST DESTROYED BLOOMBERG.

OH MY GOD. WOW. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren desperate to become the Chris Christie of the 2020 Dem race with her attacks on Bloomberg. Also, the attacks on "the rich" are exhausting. #DemDebate — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 20, 2020

This debate is already wonderful. — RepEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 20, 2020

OMG, ten minutes in and it’s turned into the Festivus Airing of the Grievances! pic.twitter.com/HFkkume8tG — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 20, 2020

they want to "unite" the country, while they destroy themselves. this is hilarious — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 20, 2020

FEEL THE BLOOM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 19, 2020

Warren coming in hot with the bodyslam on Bloomberg. Oh my god, that was BRUTAL. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9E1iEdS9DJ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 20, 2020

HOLY HELLBALLS. Warren comes out with: "a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg." #DemDebate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 20, 2020

When Warren lists terrible quotes and finishes with “that wasn’t Donald Trump. That was Michael Bloomberg.” pic.twitter.com/enko5mdm92 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 20, 2020

Joe Biden is alive, slightly — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 20, 2020

PLEASE WAKE JOE UP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 20, 2020

I almost forgot Joe Biden was at the #DemDebate — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 20, 2020

Uh, guys? Bloomberg is not the guy you need to take down tonight. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 20, 2020

Shh … don’t tell them.

Bloomberg and Biden right now tryin to be all like…#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/L9xNH06ZP8 — Hunter Biden’s Meth Dealer (@GameOnJD) February 20, 2020