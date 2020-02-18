As reported earlier in the week, around 1,100 former Justice Department lawyers added their names to a letter demanding that Attorney General William Barr step down after the Justice Department suggested a review of the sentencing of Roger Stone, for whom prosecutors had requested nine years in prison.

The New York Times notes that the letter-writing campaign was directed by a nonprofit legal group called Protect Democracy. The New York Times’ Katie Benner reports:

The letter’s signatories included Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general under President George Bush, and about 50 former U.S. attorneys. Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group, gathered the signatures from Justice Department alumni and said it would collect more. In May, Protect Democracy gathered signatures for a letter that said the Mueller report presented enough evidence to charge Mr. Trump with obstruction of justice were that an option. At the close of his investigation, the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III declined to indicate whether Mr. Trump illegally obstructed justice, citing a decades-old department opinion that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime. That letter was also critical of Mr. Barr.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made note of the fact that Protect Democracy had also sent a similar letter pushing for President Trump to be charged with obstruction of justice after reading the Mueller report:

Confirming DOJ is leftist fiefdom: Leftist group organizes "former" DoJ gov't employees to attack Barr for refusing to abuse Stone. Same Group Sent Similar Letter Pushing for Prosecution of @RealDonaldTrump. Of course @NyTimes is happy about ltr. https://t.co/E5I2iNwVl1 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 16, 2020

Letter attacking Barr organized by group run by former Obama/Schiff staffers. https://t.co/yjUxxrIhqY — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 18, 2020

Here’s Sen. Ted Cruz’ shocked face:

What else is new. @GOP stand your ground. We are done letting Democrats tell us what we can do and say, and steal America’s tax dollars and our future. You stand your ground and we will back you up.

We don’t see Barr going anywhere anytime soon — he’s got a lot of work to do.

