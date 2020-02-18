We can probably all agree that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to very publically tear President Trump’s State of the Union speech in half at the conclusion was a bad choice; sure, we’re certain there were some Democrats who cheered her on, but to a lot of the country, it just looked petty, especially after Trump had honored so many worthy people throughout.

Pelosi told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that what she saw was a reality show, and she was particularly bitter that Trump would come into her House and present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh instead of doing it in the Oval Office if anywhere.

She also claims that she would not have torn up the entire speech if she could have found a page without a falsehood on it, but darn it, even the page honoring the serviceman reuniting with his family must have had some untruth right at the bottom, so it was shredded with the rest.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi again smears Rush Limbaugh while continuing to double down on her ripping up President Trump's State of the Union speech. pic.twitter.com/NsmOdnY8x0 — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) February 18, 2020

She's such an A$$ — ❌Quietman (@BruceFrench1) February 18, 2020

Wow. How can she sleep at night??? — amyREEDpulliam (@amospully) February 18, 2020

She’s an hyperbolic gas bag. — Gordon L. (@CanyonGlider) February 18, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi you wish you had a sliver of the support the biggest name in radio, ever, has. #jealous #bitter — Man on the Net (@ManOnDaNet) February 18, 2020

Here's the real reason why Nancy was upset. President Trump referred to Limbaugh instead of Lewis. — 🚂🇺🇸TheRealJaxon🇺🇸🚂 (@wolffshadow) February 18, 2020

Rush lives in her botoxed head for free. https://t.co/bgPioIlqHO — Daily Planet (@Headlines4You) February 18, 2020

Why is she still in office? Clearly she has reached her brain's expire date. 😀#WickedWitchoftheWest #LeadPoopintheCrapPile — KM (@GAB_KMFL) February 18, 2020

We hope the video of her tearing up the SOTU address appears in every Trump campaign ad. And prayers up for Rush.

