Here’s some news that slipped past our radar earlier this week but it certainly seems worth talking about. An Alabama lawmaker has written a bill that would require men to have vasectomies at age 50 — or after fathering three children, whichever comes first. Of course, the whole thing is a stunt to allegedly mirror the state’s pro-life Human Rights Protection Act. If the government can have control over women’s bodies, then it should have control over men’s reproductive health as well.

An Alabama lawmaker has authored a bill that would require each man to undergo a vasectomy at age 50 or “after the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

Under Rep. Rolanda Hollis’ proposal, men also would have to pay for the procedure themselves.

In a statement, Hollis said her proposal is meant to “neutralize” the abortion ban bill and “send a message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.”

As we said, it’s a stunt, but the math doesn’t quite work out; no one has proposed sterilizing women or limiting the number of children they have.

But if you believe we’re literally living in “The Handmaid’s Tale” like so many do, the government is forcing you to have children.

We get the intent of the stunt, but we still don’t see the correlation. Abortion is never government-mandated, so where’s the comparison in having the government sterilizing men?

