As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted to not move forward on HB961, the “assault weapons” ban and magazine confiscation bill. The best part, though, was the look on the face of Mark Levine, the House delegate who sponsored the bill.

It was definitely the look of defeat, but Levine bounced back on Twitter, promising, “We will be back.”

We will be back. https://t.co/6ZMAn3wDM9 — Mark Levine (@DelegateMark) February 17, 2020

We'll be waiting. — Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) February 17, 2020

And you will be defeated yet again. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) February 17, 2020

Levine is cooking up quite the ratio, with more than 300 replies so far and only six retweets and 20 likes.

So will we. We the People. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) February 17, 2020

And the gun owners of Virginia will be waiting. In the mean time, I guess I need to stock up on a few more rifles and a lot more ammo. And schedule some practice time at the range. — Eric C. Johnson (@_EricCJohnson) February 17, 2020

And we’ll be here waiting pic.twitter.com/VySiLnzElP — AngelaP ♥ (@RVAPhotoGirl) February 17, 2020

And so will Virginia’s gun owners. And everyone who believes in liberty. — The Mikealorian (@Mike___Kilo) February 17, 2020

We’ll be ready. — Antivist (@antivistsdemand) February 17, 2020

We ain't leaving. — Assault Clip (@assaultclip) February 17, 2020

Bring it, Levine. Bring it. — RepublicIfYouCanKeepIt (@RSE_VB) February 17, 2020

And that’s why Democrats must suffer a devastating defeat in 2020. These people are insane. They cannot be trusted. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) February 17, 2020

Especially since an earlier ban (1994-2004) did exactly nothing to achieve the stated goal, as logic would've predicted. — gab.com/Virtuoso (@Gab_Virtuoso) February 17, 2020

Cringe Infringe — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) February 17, 2020

Don't worry, we personally pledge to do everything within our political power to make certain you're unemployed in public "service" in 2022. Authoritarians like you have no place on Virginia soil. — Dangerous Liberty (@DangerousLiber1) February 17, 2020

Of course you will. Making overnight criminals out of good people is so much easier than dealing with today’s real violent criminals and providing help to people with suicidal tendencies. Legal owners and their guns aren’t the problem, so just leave them alone. #BillofRights #2A — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) February 17, 2020

Banning suppressors is going to reduce firearm crime how? You and your fellow Democrats are a joke. I can think of plenty of ways to try and reduce firearm crime and none of them require banning anything. — MATTHEW SORRENTINO (@CAD__DUDE) February 17, 2020

I'm delighted the bill FAILED. You'll never fix violence by disarming the good guys. But you will gain an unconstitutional infringement of our right to keep weapons ready to rise up against people who would strip our rights away. Come on back. Gun lovers will still be waiting. — Frank Ray (@FrankRayOK) February 17, 2020

It’s what a tyrant would say. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) February 17, 2020

That's a threat, y'all. He will work to dismantle the Constitution until he gets the job done. — Lisa Montana⭐⭐⭐ (@LisaMontana19) February 17, 2020

We are relentless when it comes down to our Constitutional Rights. #ShallNotBeInfringed #2A — Cheryl (@Cheryl4labs) February 17, 2020

We will never comply with your tyranny — Philip Cathell (@pcathell) February 17, 2020

Come and take. — Nev (@creolesbro) February 17, 2020

Next round we’ll bring everyone. pic.twitter.com/K4MMoOh7Ib — CZ Shadow 2 SAO (@dysinger) February 17, 2020

Your hate for the Bill of Rights is showing. — S.H.M. (@Shanti__Ananda) February 17, 2020

I'm sorry this is happening to you. 🤣🤣🤣 — Chas for Trump (@Chas32119696) February 17, 2020

Pucker up, buttercup. — ATL guy 🇺🇸 (@ATLbpckr) February 17, 2020

Quoting comedian Ron White: “I don’t think so scooter.” — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) February 17, 2020

No not likely. You can't even describe how a gun is used. — Sam (@samg399) February 17, 2020

Ratioed — Bull Admiral (@bull_admiral) February 17, 2020

Nice ratio on this tweet. — FFFFFFreedom (@FffffFreedom) February 17, 2020

Notice the comment to like ratio…

This individual cares NOTHING for the people they are suppose to serve… power is all he desires. — Jasøn (@cyrjax) February 17, 2020

Are ANY tweets regarding the demise of #HB961 supportive of your position? Even if there are a few, they constitute a clear minority and thus likely illustrative only of your loyalists and not the consensus of the electorate as a whole. Political myopia is fatal to career. — Duncan Brookwell (@BrookwellDuncan) February 17, 2020

Of course, they’ll try again, and again.

