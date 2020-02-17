We’re not sure what Joe Biden is hoping to do, except to pander, by continually asserting that DACA students are in many ways more American than most Americans. Back in January, he told a crowd in Iowa that DACA recipients are “in many cases, more American than most Americans are, because they have done well in school. They believe in basic principles we all share.”

We know they have done well in school because the mainstream media continually ensures every DACA student they feature is the valedictorian of their class. But when Biden says, “Think about it,” we do think about it, and no, we don’t think DACA recipients are more American than anyone else.

And he just keeps saying it. Of course, he has to pump up his old boss’s achievements, even if they were dubious executive memos and not laws passed by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court.

