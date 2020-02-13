This story really hasn’t gotten a lot of traction, but it really is something. If you missed Twitchy’s previous coverage, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh made a killing on sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books; for example, she sold 100,000 copies at a total cost of $500,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she was sitting at the time. Also, the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund puchased $7,500 worth of copies shortly before Pugh successfully sponsored legislation sought by the company.

More? Kaiser Permanente, which was seeking a city contract, also purchased more than $100,000 worth of the mayor’s self-published books, and a local nonprofit that won a big city contract just happened to purchase $87,000 worth. But when reporters tried to track down copies of this amazing best-selling series, they found 8,700 unsolicited and unopened boxes of “Health Holly” books at a decrepit Baltimore School District Warehouse.

Pugh eventually resigned after the scandal broke, and now federal prosecutors are asking for nearly five years in prison for the former mayor.

