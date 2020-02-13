In the last few days we’ve reported on a guy who drove his van into a GOP voter registration tent and another Floridian who allegedly intimidated a group of pro-Trumpers with a sword cane, although he told police he didn’t mean to hurt anybody.

We’d missed this story, which comes to us from Fox News, about a 15-year-old boy who was assaulted at a New Hampshire polling site.

Brooke Singman reports:

The Windham Police Department said Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Fox News has learned that the suspect got in the face of the teenage boy who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and volunteering at the Trump tent at Windham High School, a polling location for the New Hampshire primary.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday as Bradley exited the voting location inside the high school and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several supporters. As he passed by the tent, police said, Bradley slapped a 15-year old juvenile across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede.

Bradley is also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the campaign tent, police said.

It turns out that the 15-year-old and his family had posed for a picture with Donald Trump Jr., and Trump tracked down the boy and called him.

OK, there’s no way we can close out this post without one more look at the mugshot of this tolerant liberal:

* * *

Update:

Andy Ngo had tracked down some information about the alleged attacker on social media:

