If you can make it though this clip long enough, you’ll see Sen. Chuck Schumer dramatically pointing at the U.S. flag and suggesting it would be defiled were President Trump to announce an FBI investigation into, say, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden. He does know there was already an FBI investigation of Clinton while she was running for president against Donald Trump, right? Maybe ask James Comey about that.

"Does anyone think it's out of the question that Pres. Trump might order the FBI to investigate Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden or anybody else?" Sen. Chuck Schumer asks. "That is third world behavior—not American behavior." https://t.co/1JGFXwaeWZ pic.twitter.com/iNYmigMYTi — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2020

First, Schumer picked two very good choices to investigate — he obviously knows there’s something there — and second, what did he call it when the FBI used bogus FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign?

We are waiting for those investigations! Thanks for the reminder — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) February 12, 2020

He absolutely should investigate them. — Kelly (@Kelly40060837) February 12, 2020

That is why we hired him! pic.twitter.com/8wpZHpFU3V — Beth⭐⭐⭐ (@jgilbert764) February 12, 2020

The Dems just told us that only the guilty have something to hide. What is Schumer afraid of? — Zack Wheat (@zackwheat) February 12, 2020

The ones screaming the loudest are the ones with the most to lose when it comes to an upcoming FBI investigation. — The Devil You Don't (@desertkev) February 12, 2020

Actually, I'd say that should be expected. No one is above the law. Democrats told me that. — #FockerAtTheMovies (@FockerRN529) February 12, 2020

Sounds like the corrupt Dems are backed into a corner. Their lies caught up with them. — Charlie Sunshine (@ChuckSunshine) February 12, 2020

I’d certainly prefer that they investigate crime rather than participate in it… — KeepUrDoctor (@KeepUrDoctor) February 12, 2020

What is it called when the government spies on the opposing party's candidate? — Steph (@steph93065) February 12, 2020

That's hilarious, isn't that exactly what Obama, Biden and Clinton did with Trump? — Andre (@NZLAndre) February 12, 2020

There's a name for that. Let me think… Oh yeah! CROSSFIRE HURRICANE You're welcome. — Aly ⭐⭐⭐The Left Are Today's Nazi's (@AYoungWarthog) February 12, 2020

Who ordered crossfire hurricane? — PittsburghShawn (@ShawnLazeski) February 12, 2020

Well, Chuck it certainly wasn’t out of the question for Obama and his administration. 🤔🤦🏼‍♀️See: Crossfire Hurricane — Camille Cooper (@ccooper_camp) February 12, 2020

It needs to be done. Weaponizing governmental agencies to take down a Presidential candidate, and duly elected President, is a crime. It is treasonous. This is an absolute disgrace! — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) February 12, 2020

Exactly. Now let’s see if they can withstand the same scrutiny. But we will do it WITHOUT lying to a fisa court, paying spies for foreign disinformation or weaponizing the intelligence agencies. #truth #fairness #2tiersofjustice — Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldiers for Trump (@KPlorable) February 12, 2020

🤣

When Obama did it to Trump he was a hero Trump is going after the real criminals and they're trying to turn in into Trump being dictator It's fine when they do it.. but now that they're being exposed they're trying to get ahead of it

Hilarious — Chris Howard (@ChrisHow442) February 12, 2020

Funny how Chuck described the EXACT mechanism that allowed the FBI to use what they knew to be a false document to get FISA warrants against DJT's campaign. The MSM is complicit in the spying operation conduct against DJT and his team. — SFV Veteran (@SfvVeteran) February 12, 2020

They know they're screwed, so all they can do is try to gaslight what useful idiots who are left into falsely believing that investigations into [Them] are unjustified and hopefully stir up violence and unrest over a perfectly justified, necessary prosecution of the corrupt. — Jimmy Dozier (@Caldera2700) February 12, 2020

Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t the FBI investigate HRC missing emails???? — CincyGirl (@KEverhard) February 12, 2020

Investigating corruption is not third world behavior. Ignoring corruption is third world behavior. — Jonathan Graham (@jonathan_g_1982) February 12, 2020

Elizabeth Warren has said multiple times that she would order the DOJ to investigate “Trumps crimes”. — Magoo Actual 🇺🇸 (@MagooActual) February 12, 2020

He’s trying to get ahead of the FISA abuse investigation – always the politician. — K.V. (@KV8675309) February 12, 2020

Chuckles laying down The Smokescreen like a good lapdog to cover for the misdeeds that were perpetrated by the individuals listed to put The Base in a frenzy when it does happen. Who’s a good boy Chuckles? pic.twitter.com/T2QTjewwmB — Mark R Reilly (@M1GarandOne) February 12, 2020

Your mouth runs as a smoke screen, Senator. We'll get to the bottom of what you do not want the American People to know, sir. Be patient. — Daniel Moran (@dpmoran1962) February 12, 2020

What is ironic is you peddled in far left conspiratorial reports for how many years @SenSchumer? Via @MSNBC and Rachel Maddow put it up. You are accusing others of that which you did. #Panic #Projection #TickTock — Bernie Gulag Escapee (@enemama) February 12, 2020

So many people here have said what needs to be said. I am here just for the ratio. — Pollux Chung 📷🎨 (@polluxc) February 12, 2020

