If you can make it though this clip long enough, you’ll see Sen. Chuck Schumer dramatically pointing at the U.S. flag and suggesting it would be defiled were President Trump to announce an FBI investigation into, say, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden. He does know there was already an FBI investigation of Clinton while she was running for president against Donald Trump, right? Maybe ask James Comey about that.

First, Schumer picked two very good choices to investigate — he obviously knows there’s something there — and second, what did he call it when the FBI used bogus FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign?

