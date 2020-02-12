Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley used her time on the House floor Wednesday to remind Congress that the United States is sexist “by its very design” and that women here are still shackled. You’d think that one of the Democratic presidents who served for eight years like Clinton or Obama would have fixed that problem, but here we are.

If you’re a woman and didn’t realize the many ways in which you are shackled, here’s Pressley to tell you:

Thank goodness we recently had the State of the Union speech to uplift people and show them the potential of Americans. To whom would you rather have that little girl who won an opportunity scholarship listen? President Trump or Pressley?

Glad to see she’s using her floor time to encourage other women to believe they’re victims too.

