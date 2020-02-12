“Some Republicans” — meaning the media — had hoped that President Trump would have learned some lessons from his impeachment, and he says that he has: He’s learned that Democrats are crooked and vicious and have a lot of crooked things going on.

Hey, they asked.

Guess he didn’t take the media’s hint and bite his lip and profoundly apologize like Bill Clinton did.

