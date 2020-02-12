As Twitchy reported last September, the family of the late abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer were going through his things when they stumbled upon something horrific: Klopfer had hoarded the medically preserved fetal remains of more than 2,000 aborted babies in his home; further investigation found even more remains stashed in a car trunk.

On Wednesday, a funeral service was finally held for the 2,411 unborn babies ultimately found on Klopfer’s property.

Last year, 2,411 infants were found dead in former abortionist Ulrich Klopfer's home. Today, they will be laid to rest. We mourn their lives & the 2,400 children who are killed daily in America's abortion facilities. Join me in blacking out your social profile today in memory. pic.twitter.com/ecsQkrvdgG — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 12, 2020

NEW: Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a funeral service in South Bend for the 2,411 unborn babies hoarded by prolific abortionist Ulrich Klopfer in his garage. Photos and videos of the funeral service courtesy of @theresa_olohan. https://t.co/o1ZEZxdT6j pic.twitter.com/E0YtIeq3TY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 12, 2020

.@AGCurtisHill speaks at the funeral service for Ulrich Klopfer’s 2,411 hoarded aborted baby remains. Hill notes that these baby remains were of “varying sizes and varying estimates” and that some were from late term abortions. (Video via @theresa_olohan) pic.twitter.com/DhTisW4Qv7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 12, 2020

They were babies, humans – not blobs of tissue, products of conception, or parasites. #klopfer #abortionkills pic.twitter.com/zy6K0RJwq9 — Jill Stanek (@JillStanek) February 12, 2020

😢 — Kate Stewart (@KateStewart22) February 12, 2020

That's horrific — nitz (@sito0625) February 12, 2020

South Bend ?? Where was the mayor. — Dal Wolf (@DalWolf1) February 12, 2020

The mayor was too busy to make it, but we’re certain he’d make some comment about the right to choose. And we’re not even going to get into the defensive tweets from people insisting these were just fetuses, not babies. That makes it OK to hoard the remains?

How did it get to the point where we will murder tiny humans with less care and reverence than we use when we put down a dog? — PKatt (@Pkatt) February 12, 2020

Exit question: If the more than 2,000 aborted babies had been discovered while Klopfer were still alive, would it have been considered another “local crime story” like Kermit Gosnell and ignored by the mainstream media?

Related: