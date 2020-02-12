While The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes is trying to downplay a man arrested for deliberately ramming his van into a GOP voter registration tent in Florida, another Florida Man story that will never make the mainstream media has surfaced. This time, a Florida man was arrested after allegedly threatening a group of Trump supporters with what was described as a cane sword.

Florida man arrested for swinging his cane-sword at Trump supporters: https://t.co/lAnpSbtPEm — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 12, 2020

Austin L. Miller reports for ocala.com:

A 49-year-old Dunnellon man accused of threatening multiple people favorable to President Donald Trump, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of disorderly conduct by police. … The victims told an officer that a man, later identified as James L. Whitehurst II, had approached them during their peaceful assembly with what was described as a cane sword in hand. The officer was told Whitehurst pointed the sword in their faces and made threatening statements. The sword was allegedly 6 inches from their faces, according to the victims, and they felt afraid.

Whitehurst reportedly told the responding officer that although he did remove the sword from its holder and point it at the Trump supporters, “he meant no harm.”

Wouldn't that make it an assault weapon ? — telboyAFC (@justbrowsing681) February 12, 2020

We need common sense cane-sword control #CaneSwordControl — Rosa (@rebellions) February 12, 2020

Those are actually illegal because it is considered to be a concealed weapon. Without a permit, he's toast. — Citizen Indigenous (@SonOfSixkiller) February 12, 2020

If this keeps happening in FL—a stand your ground state—Trump supporters will defend themselves. They will then be blamed by media. — Elizabeth Costa 🇺🇸 (@lizzycosta8) February 12, 2020

He might have been shot — Richard West 🚂 ⭐⭐⭐ (@westrich54) February 12, 2020

Florida isn’t the state to be pulling this nonsense in. This crazed maniac should wake up today feeling lucky someone didn’t shoot him. Seems they would have been easily justified. He should move to Portland where his particular brand of insanity is tolerated if not welcome. — Sully (@Sully594) February 12, 2020

And they wonder why we carry! — InFreedomITrust (@JeffriesAllen) February 12, 2020

This is why I carry, to protect myself and others. — W.T.P. 🇺🇸 (@brc5636) February 12, 2020

1. Always mind your surroundings.

2. Always do everything possible to avoid/de-escalate/escape, but…

3. Always train, always carry. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) February 12, 2020

Good way to get lead poisoning. — michael amber (@Sneakeyghost) February 12, 2020

If someone would have shot him it might make the news. — Robert B (@Spareski72) February 12, 2020

It's sad… The media and the left have created this type of behavior. — Retlaw🇺🇸 (@Retlaw1911) February 12, 2020

Another flagrant case of TDS. — John Nicholas (@JohnNic07041863) February 12, 2020

Shocking that a liberal would be unhinged. This is a first. — Corbin dallas (@imperator_roma) February 12, 2020

But but but I was reliably informed that the Leftists are the tolerant ones 🤔 — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) February 12, 2020

Another loon tipped over the edge by the media’s never ending agit-prop. — David Ricardo (@constructal1) February 12, 2020

More political violence. Not cool. — Keith Finnegan (@KFinnegan) February 12, 2020

I see a pattern here and I have an idea. The day before the elections, let's all get out with our MAGA hats to piss people off, get them arrested, and put in jail so that they miss their change to vote. Not that it is necessary at that point, but it would be a fun thing to do. — iluvmybacon (@Iluvmybacons) February 12, 2020

It’s a thought.

That's not nearly as cool as the narwhal tusk the guy used in London to stop a terrorist — Look, Fat – Austere Scholar👌 (@UrBetsyJean) February 12, 2020

