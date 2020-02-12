As Twitchy reported, The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes seems to think conservatives are making too big a deal of the story where a man deliberately accelerated his van into a GOP voter registration tent in a Walmart parking lot that was manned by six volunteers: “because this is clearly one of the most important stories in America today,” he tweeted sarcastically.

Fox News is following up on the story, and it turns out the driver of the van shot video of his attack on his phone and shared it with police, but he seemed upset that his recording cut off before “the good part.”

This is absolutely disturbing. More information is coming out about the Targeted Left Wing attack on Trump Supporters over the weekend. Police said the attacker recorded it and shared his video with them and was "upset" because he stopped it before the "Good part". pic.twitter.com/VR2JagwN94 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2020

So sad! Yet the left consistently states we are the hateful ones. — Marie ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@armsnana) February 12, 2020

"He did it because he doesn't like President Trump."

What are we becoming?

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — fraux pas (@therealfauxpas) February 12, 2020

The media is culpable. All day they tell their viewers that Trump is a dictator who's about to start locking up journalists. The unhinged believe their speed, and some are going to act on it. — REEEEEEEEE! Trump is a dictator! (@wild_borneo) February 12, 2020

Sounds like this guy was triggered by something. It's no wonder the legacy media doesn't wanna cover the story. What if he were to credit CNN or MSNBC for his "inspiration"? — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) February 12, 2020

Why isn’t this sicko being charged with at least, attempted manslaughter?? — Commonsenseestmort 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@Amwamil22) February 12, 2020

That should be good for 20-25 years if the criminal justice system does its job. — Hetty Green (@Anthony74332547) February 12, 2020

That no prior criminal record won’t save him from the attempted vehicular manslaughter charge and spending a whole lot of time in prison 🤷‍♂️ — Ross (@tiggerross) February 12, 2020

He’ll probably be charged with criminal mischief and let go; he was driving with a suspended license though, so he might be fined for that.

Of course that loser isn't even registered to vote.#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Trump Is Your 2020 Mack Daddy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NewToQ1) February 12, 2020

Maybe he just really hates voter registrations.

Gregory Williams Loel Timm, 27, reportedly remains in jail on a half-million dollars bond.

Related: