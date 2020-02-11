Don’t forget that you can watch the returns from the New Hampshire primary live at this Twitchy post. Only 16 percent of precincts are reporting, but you know that big comeback Joe Biden had to make after his fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses? It doesn’t look like he’s going to get it, as he’s currently in fifth and trailing Elizabeth Warren. The big surprise? KLO-MENTUM.

Meanwhile, it looks like Andrew Yang’s getting ready to hang it up:

Yep, he’s out:

