We miss Catherine Herridge on Fox News, but she’s kept up the pace over at CBS and dropped this curious tweet earlier:

More on Ukraine — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 12, 2020

More on Ukraine? Yes, please.

Herridge and Clare Hymes report Tuesday night that the Justice Department has been reviewing Ukraine material for “several weeks.” They report:

Justice Department officials have been “quietly” reviewing records and documents from Ukraine for “several weeks,” a source familiar with the matter tells CBS News. The source said staff outside of Main Justice in Washington have been assigned by Attorney General William Barr to review the Ukraine matter, adding that the review is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh and is separate from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe. The new review includes some material provided by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, but goes beyond matters regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

But we thought the Bidens’ dealings with Ukraine were just a conspiracy theory and anyone who thought otherwise was a dog-faced pony soldier.

