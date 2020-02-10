As Twitchy reported, it seems like Never Trumpers like conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin are getting a little worried seeing their “moderate” Democratic candidate slipping in the polls while socialist Bernie Sanders continues to ride high.

That moderate candidate, Joe Biden, was in New Hampshire campaigning Monday and told a young boy that climate change is the biggest issue facing our country and even politely offered to talk with the boy more about it and maybe sniff his hair. All of the Dem candidates have said that climate change is our biggest issue, and Biden says it’s time we eliminated plastics.

In Hudson, N.H., Joe Biden tells a young boy “we should eliminate and transition away from the use of plastics.” pic.twitter.com/zIuiHnn8U6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2020

Biden mentioned getting rid of plastic bags at grocery stores and going back to paper, but we think he was thinking bigger when he said “transition away from the use of plastics.”

This is not a moderate position and if any of the other candidates tagged as moderates in the run hold this point of view; they ain’t moderates. https://t.co/4B6XwDrzBP — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) February 10, 2020

Pivoting back to the middle for the general is going to be a heavy lift for whoever gets the Dem nomination. — D. Walker Deadorff (@USADeardorff) February 10, 2020

Old Joe… — Terry, LEO (Ret.) 🇺🇲 (@editor_wp) February 10, 2020

The Graduate 😎 — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) February 10, 2020

There are no moderate Dems. Zero. Zilch. None. Nada. — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) February 10, 2020

It's not only not moderate. It's insane. — Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) February 10, 2020

Kids their age have absolutely no clue about the ramifications of such a policy… — Kensington 3487 (@Wiswall13) February 10, 2020

Just like climate alarmist Greta Thunberg demanding at Davos that the world’s economic powers divest from fossil fuels immediately. How exactly is that going to work?

Dems have left "moderate" in the dust. The only way any are moderate is through their continuing use of Overton Window tactics to convince folks that anything slightly right of Bernie is "moderate". That's just crazy! @ScotsFyre @tomselliott — Sandy Williamson ن (@sandydubya) February 10, 2020

Watching Biden campaign makes me wonder if he's actually trying not to win. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 10, 2020

It tells you two things. 1. Joe Biden is in Elizabeth Warren pander mode. 2. Joe Biden has no idea how much or how important plastics are to a modern society. — Smokin Monkey, Chief Reply Officer (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 10, 2020

And look at all the people clapping. They have no idea what the result of no plastics would be. — marthadurham (@marthadurham512) February 10, 2020

Does he have any idea how many things have plastic in them in our everyday lives?? — DeeDee (@DeeDeeFreeFree) February 10, 2020

Not moderate, but increasingly mainstream for Democrats. Let me know when they realize that petroleum products aren't just plastic straws. They're saying no more smart phones and stretch pants. — Stu from Roanoke (@Studiuse71) February 10, 2020

Plastics do a lot for our longevity. Imagine a hospital without them. Also, they make electric cars possible, as well as numerous other products that aren’t one-time use. — Rita McConnell (@52York) February 10, 2020

Plastics use in electric vehicles like Tesla is growling at nearly 40% a year — Me Chomper (@chmpr) February 10, 2020

This not a rational position. — Edward Ahlsen-Girard (@efagirard) February 10, 2020

Not a new idea, and he hasn't had one in years. — sfwilson (@sfwilson3) February 10, 2020

Perhaps “we should be recycling plastics as much as possible” is a better way to phrase it? Thoughts? — Josh Robin (@joshrobin) February 10, 2020

That’s what someone you’d vote for president would have said — but he didn’t.

