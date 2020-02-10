We knew that we wouldn’t be free of disgraced former congresswoman Katie Hill forever. In her final floor speech, she announced she would yield the balance of her time for now, but not forever. Then she resurfaced on social media and warned we’d be seeing a lot more of her. She’s kept her promise, even showing up at the State of the Union address last week. And now we’re learning she’s taking the nearly $1 million on hand in her campaign account to create her new HER Time PAC.

She’s persisting, unfortunately.

