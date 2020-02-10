Pete Buttigieg supporters have been annoying sensible people for a while now with their campaign dance set to Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes.” And then there was the time when a bunch of blue-check reporters fell for a comedy skit of a small crowd singing “Moves Like Bloomberg,” set to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”

We’ve been waiting for Joe Biden, supposed front-runner, to get his own mash-up, and at last, we have one on video. These clever kids have taken a Backstreet Boys song from 1997 and repurposed it for Biden’s campaign.

And technically, Biden’s not a Boomer … he wishes he were that young.

