Being a Native American, you’d think Elizabeth Warren wouldn’t have a problem getting along with other women of color, but Politico is reporting that six women of color just walked away from her Nevada team citing a toxic work environment.

Trending

Pandering? Are you suggesting the woman who promised her proposed Education Secretary would have to be interviewed and approved by a young trans person is guilty of pandering?

It’s never a bad time to bring up “Pow Wow Chow.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenNevadaPoliticotokenizedtoxic work environmentwomen of color