DNC Chair Tom Perez is calling Wednesday a dark day for democracy now that President Trump has been acquitted of the bogus charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. His rallying cry to defeat Trump in 2020 is falling on deaf ears though since Democrats across the country are still wondering who won the Iowa caucuses that were held Monday night.

Trending

They can’t stop themselves from replaying 2016 over and over in their heads — it’s a symptom of TDS.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acquittalappcaucusesdark day for democracyDonald TrumpimpeachmentiowaTom Perez