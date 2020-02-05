DNC Chair Tom Perez is calling Wednesday a dark day for democracy now that President Trump has been acquitted of the bogus charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. His rallying cry to defeat Trump in 2020 is falling on deaf ears though since Democrats across the country are still wondering who won the Iowa caucuses that were held Monday night.
This is a dark day for our democracy. But we’ve seen dark days before. And all of them have one thing in common: They come to an end. The era of Donald Trump is no exception.
well this is awkward
Agreed, but you'll find someone in Iowa who can count before Easter. https://t.co/9GJagBG8Ot
Your time at the DNC needs to come to an end
Cry more, lib and fix your apps
Nobody is worried about the era of Donald Trump, we’re worried about the era of Tom Perez. Resign weasel.
What does @realDonaldTrump have to do with the cluster**** in #Iowa? 🤷♂️
this would be vastly more credible if, y'know, Iowa hadn't just had massive irregularities with overt vote switching/inconsistent data/no communication/etc.
Trump is bad, you're in no position to lecture *anyone* on "democracy"
you need to resign
immediately
Perez got the audacity to say this after the #IowaCaucasDisaster?
Resign mf
It's dark alright. And I'm not just talking about Trump. You've got a lot of nerve saying this after your part in the #IowaFiasco.
Remember Iowa, Tom?
Tom Perez: Destroys Democrat party
Also Tom Perez: Man, look at Trump guys, super bad stuff.
I agree it’s a travesty what’s happening in Iowa right now
People who talk so much about 'democracy' really should be better at it.
The Iowa caucus debacle is far darker and more sinister than this acquittal.
It's only a dark day for scummy, incompetent, crooked, Democrats! The rest of us are happy and healthy and hopefully looking forward to more prosperous and productive days with the help of our Great President! Nice mess in Iowa but the way! 😏
The dark day in democracy is the corruption in the DNC. You need to resign. You can’t in good faith continue.
What’s happening under your watch is the dark day.
The dark day for Democracy is happening in Iowa right now. Where in the world are you and what in the world are you doing. The Internet is filled with reports of HUGE discrepancies between the @PeteButtigieg-bought app and what elected officials reported as totals. Fix this!
I thought you were referring to further errosion of trust in the DNC. #ResignPerez
I thought you were talking about the Iowa caucus results. 😂😂😂 Oh yeah, Donald Trump was acquitted! I am so surprised. Never saw that coming.
#AcquittalDay #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/fdChfhzmDA
Agreed, Iowa was brutal.
Yeah Iowa Caucus has been a very dark week for our Democracy, makes Trump look like nothing. RESIGN
Why don't you just cancel the whole damn thing. No one wins Iowa, no votes count. Start over in New Hampshire. You know that's the right thing to do. Or maybe we should ask how much money did you and or the @DNC get from #PeteTheCheat? Close to what Bloomberg gave you?
We see dark days every few years, It’s call Democratic primaries.
Any update on Iowa
Oh shit I thought you were talking about Iowa. pic.twitter.com/RKnad630G2
Looking forward to when the dark days of the Iowa primary come to an end
Dark day when US elections are rigged by party insiders.
Can’t wait to leave the democratic party
How's the Iowa count coming along?
You handed Trump a preventable victory there
Thought you were resigning there for a minute. Please do. #ResignTomPerez
We don’t need to hear from you about virtually anything sir.
It is a dark day. The DNC is screwing over candidates and can't even get one state caucus to run smoothly, after preparing for 3 years.
It is a shining day for the Right, though.
How's that app coming along?
Dark day indeed when Dem voters don’t care if their candidate is cheated by former Clinton staffers who created the Shadow Inc app (a company candidate @PeteButtigieg donated to) which is being used as the Democrat’s official mechanism to tally Iowa caucus results…or not.
Take the L without saying our democracy is at risk! Sheesh. Regroup and try to win next election instead of undoing the last one
They can’t stop themselves from replaying 2016 over and over in their heads — it’s a symptom of TDS.
