DNC Chair Tom Perez is calling Wednesday a dark day for democracy now that President Trump has been acquitted of the bogus charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. His rallying cry to defeat Trump in 2020 is falling on deaf ears though since Democrats across the country are still wondering who won the Iowa caucuses that were held Monday night.

This is a dark day for our democracy. But we’ve seen dark days before. And all of them have one thing in common: They come to an end. The era of Donald Trump is no exception. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 5, 2020

well this is awkward — Joey (@joey_lumps) February 5, 2020

Agreed, but you'll find someone in Iowa who can count before Easter. https://t.co/9GJagBG8Ot — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 6, 2020

Your time at the DNC needs to come to an end — Xzamilloh Is Nobody🌹 (@Xzamilloh) February 5, 2020

Cry more, lib and fix your apps — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) February 6, 2020

Nobody is worried about the era of Donald Trump, we’re worried about the era of Tom Perez. Resign weasel. — Dynasty🌹🌺✊🏿 (@DynastyClaire) February 5, 2020

What does @realDonaldTrump have to do with the cluster**** in #Iowa? 🤷‍♂️ — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) February 6, 2020

this would be vastly more credible if, y'know, Iowa hadn't just had massive irregularities with overt vote switching/inconsistent data/no communication/etc. Trump is bad, you're in no position to lecture *anyone* on "democracy" you need to resign immediately — Pure Malarkey (@puremalarkey) February 5, 2020

Perez got the audacity to say this after the #IowaCaucasDisaster? Resign mf — berningman2020 (@berningman16) February 5, 2020

It's dark alright. And I'm not just talking about Trump. You've got a lot of nerve saying this after your part in the #IowaFiasco. — Aimee DeMaio (@AimeeDemaio) February 5, 2020

Remember Iowa, Tom? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 6, 2020

Tom Perez: Destroys Democrat party Also Tom Perez: Man, look at Trump guys, super bad stuff. — Marcus 🇺🇸 (@Marcus408) February 5, 2020

I agree it’s a travesty what’s happening in Iowa right now — 29 U.S.C. § 157 (@OrganizingPower) February 5, 2020

People who talk so much about 'democracy' really should be better at it. — Athena (@1trueathena) February 6, 2020

The Iowa caucus debacle is far darker and more sinister than this acquittal. — Patrick🌹 (@Plindsey2323) February 5, 2020

It's only a dark day for scummy, incompetent, crooked, Democrats! The rest of us are happy and healthy and hopefully looking forward to more prosperous and productive days with the help of our Great President! Nice mess in Iowa but the way! 😏 — Sophie Fairbanks (@Sophiefairbanks) February 6, 2020

The dark day in democracy is the corruption in the DNC. You need to resign. You can’t in good faith continue. — Katie🌹 (@k_artig) February 6, 2020

What’s happening under your watch is the dark day. — SantaMonica403 🌹🔥 (@SantaMonica403) February 5, 2020

The dark day for Democracy is happening in Iowa right now. Where in the world are you and what in the world are you doing. The Internet is filled with reports of HUGE discrepancies between the @PeteButtigieg-bought app and what elected officials reported as totals. Fix this! — BeaversandBrush.com (@beaversandbrush) February 5, 2020

I thought you were referring to further errosion of trust in the DNC. #ResignPerez — Nate (@_natehughes_) February 5, 2020

I thought you were talking about the Iowa caucus results. 😂😂😂 Oh yeah, Donald Trump was acquitted! I am so surprised. Never saw that coming. — Yang Gang Christians – Pastor Steven Broers (@BroersSteven) February 5, 2020

Agreed, Iowa was brutal. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) February 6, 2020

Yeah Iowa Caucus has been a very dark week for our Democracy, makes Trump look like nothing. RESIGN — Hayden Gordon (@HaydenRGordon) February 5, 2020

Why don't you just cancel the whole damn thing. No one wins Iowa, no votes count. Start over in New Hampshire. You know that's the right thing to do. Or maybe we should ask how much money did you and or the @DNC get from #PeteTheCheat? Close to what Bloomberg gave you? — JT73☂ (@Johnt731) February 5, 2020

We see dark days every few years, It’s call Democratic primaries. — 𝘞𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘣𝘶𝘭𝘭 👰🏻❤️🤵🏼🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Wade_Turnbull) February 6, 2020

Any update on Iowa — mohamed atta boy (@RoeVWadeBoggs) February 5, 2020

Oh shit I thought you were talking about Iowa. pic.twitter.com/RKnad630G2 — #InvalidateIowa 🕊🥥 Ⓥ 🌹 (@berniefortysix) February 6, 2020

Looking forward to when the dark days of the Iowa primary come to an end — SᴡᴇᴇᴘTʜᴇLᴇɢ (@CobraKeiser) February 5, 2020

Dark day when US elections are rigged by party insiders. — Thought Criminal – Independents are the True Left (@thunder0291) February 5, 2020

Can’t wait to leave the democratic party — rovert (@30trev) February 5, 2020

How's the Iowa count coming along? You handed Trump a preventable victory there — Dr Caveman (@The_Dr_Caveman) February 6, 2020

Thought you were resigning there for a minute. Please do. #ResignTomPerez — David Schor (Berning for you) (@davidschor) February 5, 2020

We don’t need to hear from you about virtually anything sir. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) February 6, 2020

It is a dark day. The DNC is screwing over candidates and can't even get one state caucus to run smoothly, after preparing for 3 years. It is a shining day for the Right, though. — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) February 6, 2020

How's that app coming along? — Capitalism Cures (@hardunkichud_d) February 6, 2020

Dark day indeed when Dem voters don’t care if their candidate is cheated by former Clinton staffers who created the Shadow Inc app (a company candidate @PeteButtigieg donated to) which is being used as the Democrat’s official mechanism to tally Iowa caucus results…or not. — shawn (@LundreganShawn) February 6, 2020

Take the L without saying our democracy is at risk! Sheesh. Regroup and try to win next election instead of undoing the last one — livefreeordie94 (@noLoserThinkPls) February 6, 2020

They can’t stop themselves from replaying 2016 over and over in their heads — it’s a symptom of TDS.

