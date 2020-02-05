This is great. As Twitchy reported, Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a truckload of pens with her signature inscribed ready to sign the two articles of impeachment against President Trump so she could hand them out as party favors to the House impeachment managers; even CNN’s panel thought it was a little tacky for such a somber and prayerful occasion.

Turnabout is fair play, however, and Rep. Mike Johnson says he has some acquittal pens ready to pass out “just in case Speaker Pelosi is too torn up” to hand them out.

