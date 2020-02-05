We know that lefties love to scream; there was the scream heard ’round the world when President Trump was inaugurated, and then there were actual gatherings of people to literally scream helplessly into the sky on the first anniversary of his inauguration.

The Federalist’s Tristan Justice was on hand Wednesday to cover the protests on Capitol Hill over what was certain to be President Trump’s acquittal on two articles of impeachment and found some protesters trying to convince senators to vote to convict by screaming into an electrical conduit, hoping to reach them.

Justice writes:

Anti-Trump protestors gathered outside the Capitol building Wednesday urging senators to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment vote by screaming through a grate.

As the senators prepared to cast their votes on whether to remove the president from office, several attempted to reach the senators by screaming through an electrical conduit tunnel east of the Senate building.

A capitol hill security officer at the site said there was no way anybody in the Senate building could actually hear the protestors through the tunnel.

So it really was as effective as screaming at the sky. Of course, someone brought a megaphone:

Who’d have thought they’d have wanted President Mike Pence so badly they’d try a stunt like that?

