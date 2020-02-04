Even though the results aren’t in yet, Joe Biden did not have a good night in Iowa Monday night — maybe his strategy of telling potential voters with difficult questions about his record as vice president to vote for someone else is working. That and poking them in the chest if they get close enough.

In the video, the woman yelling “Go away!” isn’t the protester; she’s yelling at the guy demanding that Joe Biden answer for all the women and children he’s groped. It’s hard to hear, but it’s definitely what he said.

Biden’s response isn’t on video, which is unfortunate, because it sounds unbelievable.

Stop what? His compulsive hair-sniffing? He even put out a video at the launch of his campaign explaining that he’d respect personal space from now on. “That’s my responsibility and I will meet it,” he concluded. But what does he mean by, “That’s why I’m running”? Does he think President Trump set this up?

