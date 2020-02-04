Supporters of 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren seem to like to bring their young children to rallies and have them ask questions. Back in December, a little girl whose nickname is “Bear” (maybe that’s her Native American name) asked Warren, “My question is, when you become president, are you going to stop global warming?” Warren’s answer? Yes.

Now another amazingly woke kid, this one only 7, has asked Warren if as president she’ll “close the camps.” Warren should have had her clarify if she meant the camps that the Obama administration built and were featured in Michael Bloomberg’s anti-Trump Super Bowl ad, but instead, she said this:

“You mean the concentration camps that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was tweeting about for a while when the issue was hot?”

Does she have a plan for that?

