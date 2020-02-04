Supporters of 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren seem to like to bring their young children to rallies and have them ask questions. Back in December, a little girl whose nickname is “Bear” (maybe that’s her Native American name) asked Warren, “My question is, when you become president, are you going to stop global warming?” Warren’s answer? Yes.

Now another amazingly woke kid, this one only 7, has asked Warren if as president she’ll “close the camps.” Warren should have had her clarify if she meant the camps that the Obama administration built and were featured in Michael Bloomberg’s anti-Trump Super Bowl ad, but instead, she said this:

A 7-year old girl just asked @ewarren if she will "close the camps." Warren: "The camps where children are held?" Little girl: Yes. Warren: Yes. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) February 4, 2020

Ah yes…the Obama cages… — Scott Jones (@ironskj2) February 4, 2020

The camps built by Obama? — connie rose (@CRosechina) February 4, 2020

A stunning rebuke of Obama policy — Dan (@LawoftheGator) February 4, 2020

Democrats and “journalists” brainwashing the children is truly a sad thing. — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) February 4, 2020

Parent would go to great lengths to protect same child from coronavirus, yet willfully infects her with TDS. — My2Cents (@phpmatt) February 4, 2020

I wonder if these parents will half a moment of self reflection in about 20 years when they realize they destroyed the innocence of their own children. — Lil' Publius (@LilPublius) February 4, 2020

I’m not sure what’s worse: The fact that they’re letting six-year-olds ask questions at a political event… Or the fact that this was #Warren‘s answer. Both are pretty GD appalling. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) February 4, 2020

An example of adults talking too much to kids about things they are too young to comprehend. — otherworlds (@7bestoftimes) February 4, 2020

Congratulations Dems on messing with the minds of small children. — Thaun (@Thaun84) February 4, 2020

Gumby the She-Wonk is actually staging questions from children for effect. — Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample7) February 4, 2020

We all know she is a liar so… — chator (@chator13) February 4, 2020

There aren’t any so there’s that. — rleeg (@slickrandall77) February 4, 2020

“You mean the concentration camps that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was tweeting about for a while when the issue was hot?”

the new word is "gulag"…. — Kaijin Sama ☕ (@wallybert) February 4, 2020

Imagine the answer if the press was truthful and her parents were responsible people. — Teddy Obermann (@ObermannTeddy) February 4, 2020

Warren has turned out to be pretty terrible. — Greg (@GreggyNY) February 4, 2020

Totally staged. Jeezus. — Nietzche’s Mustache (@NietzcheM) February 4, 2020

This was in no way staged. 🙄 — Thomas Dunbar (@neumannator3082) February 4, 2020

Sounds completely unstaged and spontaneous. Did they take a "selfie" afterward? — JDubF (@JDubF4) February 4, 2020

No plants here 😉 — Ramarious (@BrushfireOrg) February 4, 2020

Headline: An audience plant just lobs softball at failing presidential candidates and former Native American and current liar. — Mo Lonlabe (@lonlabe2A) February 4, 2020

Wow they flew Greta in to ask a question! Sad — Dan Catanzaro (@dancatsr) February 4, 2020

The camps their parents knew awaited them on their illegal border-crossing journey? — Skull Wizard Dragon (@skllwzardragon) February 4, 2020

Plot twist: no she won’t! — #INSAMITRUST (@shhhhandlisten) February 4, 2020

Does she have a plan for that?

Cool so where do the children go then? — Brandon Holzwarth (@WickCityRandi) February 4, 2020

Ok, so where will those children go? — Joel (@Happyja) February 4, 2020

Warren will lie to anyone, even a 7 year old. — Michael Flaherty (@meflaherty) February 4, 2020

Wait, didn't that idiot just make a pledge about misinformation being spread? — CEO Shadow Inc. (@JustGreggo) February 4, 2020

my 8 year old grandson asked Warren if she would close down the baby killers. warren: you mean Planned Parenthood? grandson yes. Warren: absolutely not! — Cindy Kanzleiter (@cindykennardKan) February 4, 2020

Related: