As Twitchy has reported, a number of Democrats have announced that they won’t be attending President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. Rep. Al Green, who’s introduced several articles of impeachment against the president, says he’s not going, and neither is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will not legitimize it with her presence. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who explained that the president is illegitimate, says she will attend as a form of resistance.

Now that we know who’s not coming, let’s check out who is coming as a guest of President Trump.

Wow, those must all be white supremacists if they’d attend the State of the Union at Trump’s invitation.

He had to miss his show today, presumably for medical treatment, so Rush Limbaugh won’t be there — though it would be great if he were.

It is.

All eyes will be on Nancy Pelosi to see if she can make a face as sour as she did a couple of years back.

