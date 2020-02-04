As Twitchy has reported, a number of Democrats have announced that they won’t be attending President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. Rep. Al Green, who’s introduced several articles of impeachment against the president, says he’s not going, and neither is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will not legitimize it with her presence. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who explained that the president is illegitimate, says she will attend as a form of resistance.

Now that we know who’s not coming, let’s check out who is coming as a guest of President Trump.

Janiyah Davis is a 4th grade student who loves art and math, but for too long she has been assigned to low-performing schools. Pennsylvania’s governor recently vetoed school choice legislation, and Janiyah remains one of 50,000 students on a waitlist for tax credit scholarships. pic.twitter.com/rBM2XdXQOF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2020

Ellie Schneider was born at just 21 weeks and six days—one of the youngest babies to survive in the U.S. She kept beating the odds, exceeding milestones, and fighting for life. Today, Ellie is a healthy 2-year-old who brings endless joy to her mother, Robin & her entire family. pic.twitter.com/FIBHltaBm9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2020

Raul Ortiz has protected America’s homeland for nearly 3 decades. In 2019, he took over Border Patrol operations in 41 Texas counties—including 210 miles of U.S.-Mexico border. Ortiz was recently promoted to Border Patrol Deputy Chief, 2nd in command for 20,000+ agents & staff. pic.twitter.com/G4jNxtmBWa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2020

After serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Tony Rankins' life was altered by PTSD and addiction. He lost his job and his family, served several prison sentences, and ended up living out of his car. But a new set of skills in construction trades helped him make a comeback. pic.twitter.com/GWcfqLtzwq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2020

Paul Morrow is a United States Army veteran who started a successful contracting business. Today he's building a new concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Montgomery, Alabama. This new plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed in the region. pic.twitter.com/6v5QTtwXhd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2020

Wow, those must all be white supremacists if they’d attend the State of the Union at Trump’s invitation.

Among Pres Trump’s SOTU guests: – Baby born at 21 weeks

– Family of U.S. soldier killed by Soleimani

– Brother of man murdered by illegal alien

– Single African American mom supporting school choice

– Deputy Chief U.S. Border Patrol

– Venezuelan Police Chief imprisoned by Maduro — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 4, 2020

Where’s Rush? — Maureen A. Chandon (@DixieChandon) February 4, 2020

He had to miss his show today, presumably for medical treatment, so Rush Limbaugh won’t be there — though it would be great if he were.

🎤💥 The Democrats are going to need a couple bottle of Xanax, a lot of booze and maybe for some wellness checks and suicide watch by the end of this week… — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) February 4, 2020

My goodness! Bravo! I was vehemently against Trump in 2016 but I’ve paid more attention to his actions than his words the last few years. I’ve also paid close attention to the actions of Democrats and the MSM. @realDonaldTrump has my full support and vote. pic.twitter.com/os4aFUJeTY — kayla fite (@ladeda925) February 4, 2020

Looks like diversity to me… Wonder if the MSM will make that observation — Joe Al (@The_Final_G) February 4, 2020

Just amazing. Bravo. — Victor El Khoury 🇺🇸🇫🇷 (@VictorElKhoury) February 4, 2020

Amazing. God bless all these people. — chihawks (@zkb2015) February 4, 2020

No wonder @AOC doesn't want to go. It's everything she is against. Will her minions be no shows as well? — Kale A. Lilly (@Ulurveme2) February 4, 2020

Wow! That's a powerful guest list. — Al Wilson (@AlWilson2A) February 4, 2020

It is.

honestly…pretty good lineup as far as policy highlighting goes — Nick Rock (@astoldbyNGR) February 4, 2020

As the list of Democrats who are boycotting the SOTU gets longer there's more room for #MAGA Patriots to fill those empty seats. #Winning — G Michael Rowe 🕊💒 🔥✝️🍷🇺🇸 #JesusIsKing (@CovtofDominion) February 4, 2020

Say what you want, but the man knows how to spike the ball. — Illinois Kevin (@KevinIllinois) February 4, 2020

Woohoo wake em up POTUS — Sherry palombo (@sherry_palombo) February 4, 2020

He should walk in with Conan the Hero Dog with a medal around it’s neck ! — Judy Levine 🇺🇸 🦅 ⭐️🦅🇺🇸 (@JudyNLevine) February 4, 2020

Our corrupt corporate media is going to be working overtime doing oppo research on all of them. #journalism — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) February 4, 2020

Is Pelosi inviting Colin K? Heard rumor Dems are kneeling tonight… — BlackJackBoGreen (@BlackJackBoGre1) February 4, 2020

All eyes will be on Nancy Pelosi to see if she can make a face as sour as she did a couple of years back.

