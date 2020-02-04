As Twitchy reported, the Left couldn’t contain themselves after a photo emerged of a planeful of Trump supporters in MAGA hats with HUD Secretary Ben Carson posing in the aisle. Of course, it was racist: either they wouldn’t let the black man have a seat, or they propped him up in the middle of the photo to show some diversity. “Rosa Parks fought so hard so … Ben Carson could kneel in the aisle of a plane full of bigots,” tweeted one wit.

Among those making racist comments about the photo was former senator Claire McCaskill, who tweeted that they made Carson squat in the aisle so he was visible.

One of these things is not like the others. Hint: they made him squat in the aisle so he was visible. pic.twitter.com/aFxrRRjbPi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. chimed in to let McCaskill know why Carson didn’t have a seat.

Hi Claire, Two problems with your tweet: 1. Dr. Ben Carson did not have a seat in this pic because he was sitting in First Class with my family 2. Dr. Carson is not a "thing," he is a world renowned, life-saving neurosurgeon Anyway, how's unemployment? https://t.co/icZKsu9YFn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

In case anyone was wondering where Ben Carson’s seat was on the Team Trump plane – just check First Class top left. Thanks for playing Claire. pic.twitter.com/HxyHKz7PHp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

The Trump family is so racist they made Carson sit in first class with them … just like Rosa Parks.

Someone call 9-11. There has been a murder. THIS IS SO BRUTAL 🔥🇺🇸🚀 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2020

McCaskill wasn’t done yet, though:

Ummm. Pretty sure pointing out a lack of diversity is not racist. Sorry Trump world. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2020

@clairecmc, this funny coming from you. How many African-Americans did you hire during your time in the U.S. Senate? If I recall, you lost your Senate seat because of your inability to target and engage black voters. Oh, the irony of this coming from you — truly sad. https://t.co/sHPAiLIJhS — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) February 4, 2020

Calling him a thing, saying that he was put there to be 'visible' (aka token) and not even thinking that its possible that he had the ability to think for himself and put himself there was pretty damn racist. Also he had a seat up in first class with the family. — MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) February 4, 2020

Cool, because there sure is a lack of diversity among the Democrat POTUS candidates. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 4, 2020

It's more diverse than the Democratic debate stage. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 4, 2020

Damn, lady, you are a racist. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 4, 2020

You sound like a huge racist, lady. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 4, 2020

Imagine being @clairecmc and thinking everything is about race. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 4, 2020

You’re racist. That is all. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 4, 2020

You’re a racist piece of trash. Shame on you. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 4, 2020

Are you trying to be racist or relevant? I’m lost here. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) February 4, 2020

You’re racist. Gross. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 4, 2020

What a weird thing for a homeless liberal ex senator to say about a brain surgeon. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 4, 2020

Congratulations on picking out the only neurosurgeon on the airplane, Claire. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 4, 2020

Always cute when someone with an IQ half of their numerical age calls a brilliant and gifted neurosurgeon with an incredible intellect who also just happens to be a black man and a Trump supporter a “thing”. Pathetic. — Kevin Jones (@kjpa) February 4, 2020

Did you just call a black man a “thing”? Wow. I’m so glad you lost your seat in the Senate. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 4, 2020

You mean the Neurosurgeon? — Darla Shine (@DarlaShine) February 4, 2020

You've become a cranky old witch. Glad to see the real Claire front and center.

Don't worry @HawleyMO is doing an amazing job. — TrumpNolaMom- 🇺🇸 Text LIFE to 88022 (@pedsscrub) February 4, 2020

Objectifying humans in a trait of a psychopathy.

Congratulations. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) February 4, 2020

you should probably delete this — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) February 4, 2020

Claire lost today. Big time 🤣🤣🤣 — jc delonzo (@Delonzojohn) February 4, 2020

