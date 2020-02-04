As Twitchy reported, the Left couldn’t contain themselves after a photo emerged of a planeful of Trump supporters in MAGA hats with HUD Secretary Ben Carson posing in the aisle. Of course, it was racist: either they wouldn’t let the black man have a seat, or they propped him up in the middle of the photo to show some diversity. “Rosa Parks fought so hard so … Ben Carson could kneel in the aisle of a plane full of bigots,” tweeted one wit.

Among those making racist comments about the photo was former senator Claire McCaskill, who tweeted that they made Carson squat in the aisle so he was visible.

Donald Trump Jr. chimed in to let McCaskill know why Carson didn’t have a seat.

The Trump family is so racist they made Carson sit in first class with them … just like Rosa Parks.

McCaskill wasn’t done yet, though:

