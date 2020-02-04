As Twitchy has reported, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not “legitimize” President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night by attending, but fellow squad member and Bernie Sanders surrogate Rep. Ilhan Omar says she will attend, with her presence being a form of resistance.

If you were wondering what the rest of the squad is up to, Elizabeth Warren surrogate Rep. Ayanna Pressley is joining Ocasio-Cortez in boycotting the “sham” address and even tweeted a photo of herself for some reason.

It sounds like it’s going to be a great speech whether a single Democrat shows up or not.

