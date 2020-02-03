The impeachment trial in the Senate has been wrapped up without the Senate calling witnesses. There was some talk among Democrats of doing a “hostage swap”: Democrats would agree to have Hunter Biden testify under oath if they could call John Bolton as a witness. Joe Biden insisted that would never happen, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said many times a trade was off the table.

So Hunter Biden won’t be called as a witness, but there are still some hurt feelings. ABC News reports that Jill Biden considered Sen. Lindsey Graham’s insistence that Biden be called to testify hurtful, and she says she no longer considers Graham a friend.

Jill Biden says she no longer considers GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham a friend following his assertions that Hunter Biden should be called as a witness in Pres. Donald Trump's impeachment trial. https://t.co/wVc62lnL7P — ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2020

Shoshana Dubnow reports:

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” Monday, Jill Biden said she no longer considers GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham a friend following his assertions that Hunter Biden should be called as a witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. After being questioned about her feelings toward Graham, Biden said his actions were “hurtful.” “Well, you know Lindsey — I don’t know what happened to Lindsey,” she said. “And we used to be great friends and friends with (former GOP Sen.) John McCain. We traveled together with the [Senate] Foreign Relations Committee. We’ve had dinner, you know. And now he’s changed.” “It’s hard when you — I don’t know — consider somebody a friend and they’ve said so many things, so many negative things. And it’s — that’s been a little hurtful,” Biden continued.

If you thought that was hurtful, wait until your husband gets up on a debate stage with President Trump.

