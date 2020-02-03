As usual, Iowa is turning out to be quite the surprise. Amy Klobuchar is actually turning out to be very popular in some precincts, while DNC favorite Joe Biden is fighting to stay viable in dozens of precincts across the state.

In dozens of precincts, he’s not even close. @JoeBiden was a distant fourth in fundraising going into Iowa. The losing image of his campaign tonight is not going to help. #iowacaucuses #democrats2020 https://t.co/2XBCykDqIk — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 4, 2020

Sanders 76, Klobuchar 75, Buttigieg 70, Warren 59. Biden not viable at 37. Amy K hitting her mark in an educated suburb, Biden not so much. https://t.co/oYMhgzMFrG — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 4, 2020

Widespread reports of Joe Biden barely/not viable in types of precincts he should be to have any type of chance. Having a hard time seeing him in top three…long way to go. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 4, 2020

Biden on verge of not being viable at this Johnston precinct 2 caucus in round one. His supporters seem crushed. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) February 4, 2020

Update: 54 [email protected] to be viable. Biden misses it. He has just 36 https://t.co/RSV4GQXnWA — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) February 4, 2020

Hearing from other caucus locations that Biden isn’t viable https://t.co/XhCrPjXro6 — Sarah Beckman (@SarahBeckman3) February 4, 2020

Both caucuses just shown on MSNBC had Biden's group virtually invisible compared to large groups for other top 'major' candidates, & clearly unviable at at least one. These need not be representative of geography of state; but ideally a candidate wants to be viable throughout. https://t.co/fElsrDc5rp — Taniel (@Taniel) February 4, 2020

15 minutes on the clock for first alignment. It looks like only Buttigieg and Sanders are viable as of now Warren and Biden are short. Everyone going after Steyer supporters and the uncommitted folks. Yang precinct captain working hard to get a few more over to their side. pic.twitter.com/XoOoiuxQ8Y — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) February 4, 2020

In precinct after precinct Biden & Buttigieg hover on the edge of viability. If they wind up viable in most of them and Yang is the only significant non-viable, Sanders will win comfortably. If a larger number go non-viable, Warren will be very close in the final delegate count. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) February 4, 2020

Wow! Biden not viable here after first count. About 20 shy (needed 40ish) — David Scrivner (@davidscrivner) February 4, 2020

Klobuchar took Larchwood. The Bernie supporters weren’t viable, so they moved to the Warren campaign. #iacaucus Larchwood (7 delegates) Warren: 2

Sanders: not viable

Buttigieg: 1

Klobuchar: 3

Biden: 1 Now they’re picking delegates. — Makenzie Huber (@MakenzieHuber) February 4, 2020

Moore Elementary 1st round

Bernie 47

Buttigieg 23 Biden, Warren, Klobuchar NOT viable. #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/Uewkc2Bcgo — David Lipson (@davidlipson) February 4, 2020

1st alignment Viable in West Des Moines:

Sanders

Buttigieg

Warren Not viable in West Des Moines:

Biden

Yang

Steyer

Klobuchar pic.twitter.com/HerWAkGail — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 4, 2020

At Des Moines precinct # 9, Biden supporters even struggling to hit the 15% threshold to be viable. They need 11 more voters to come over. And they’re almost out of time. #IACaucus — Robert Moore (@robertmooreitv) February 4, 2020

After first round:

Bernie Sanders 14

Elizabeth Warren 10

Only viable candidates (meet 15% threshold with 5 people) at Stanford Iowa Satellite caucus. Biden 3

Yang 2

Klobuchar 1

Their supporters now trying to convince the others to join their side and meet the 15%. pic.twitter.com/sxecCJRIiP — Ian Cull (@NBCian) February 4, 2020

First alignment numbers. And the viability numbers were just corrected, per an official: 289 people are here total and the viability threshold is 44 — making Biden viable by one vote. Sanders, Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are viable. pic.twitter.com/tyIbzyQa3A — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) February 4, 2020

Bernie has a plurality in round 1, but Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Warren are close on his trail. Biden is the only one not viable. — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) February 4, 2020

Hearing that at a precinct in Cedar Falls precinct 102 Biden doesn't have enough to be viable — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) February 4, 2020

Results from the first ever satellite caucus at @Stanford: First alignment

Sanders 14

Warren 10

Biden 3

Yang 2

Klobuchar 1 Only Sanders and Warren remain "viable". — The Stanford Daily (@StanfordDaily) February 4, 2020

First report ex Iowa @TheDemocrats caucuses from @nytimes 1 Sanders

2 Klobuchar

3 Buttigieg

4 Warren not viable it says: Biden https://t.co/gtRdw3ZWnz pic.twitter.com/GGF1FkJHRP — Will Willitts (@WillWillAFR) February 4, 2020

Correcting location: At this caucus in Johnston, Iowa candidates needed 54 people to remain viable. Totals below:

Warren 59

Klobuchar 75

Biden 37

Buttigieg 70

Yang 33

Steyer 4

Gabbard 3

Sanders 76

Biden, Yang, Steyer, Gabbard all not viable now they’ll need to go to someone else. — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) February 4, 2020

These are just a sampling, but right now it looks like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are comfortable, Pete Buttigieg is right up there, and Amy Klobuchar is doing really well considering her poll numbers. And Biden?

In Des Moines Precinct 47 (East Village – downtown, young), Joe Biden is not viable. Warren and Sanders with the most, Buttigieg should be viable. Yang had more than Biden — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 4, 2020

Doctors will make Biden feel comfortable until a decision is made. https://t.co/7nFSjU7njd — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

Biden is toast — Chavvy Rachel #VaticanAgent (@RachelH71364724) February 4, 2020

I hope Biden drops out after tonight to be honest. — Sonia (@SoonerSonia) February 4, 2020

He won’t. It’s early yet … we’ll keep an eye on things.

"I'm tired and I want to go home." This could literally be the Democrats' 2020 slogan. Zero party energy. https://t.co/FUNPXMlbH5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 4, 2020

Update:

Ouch.

Bernie crowd versus Biden trio at the YMCA DesMoines #IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/BIJ3xXtpFn — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) February 4, 2020

