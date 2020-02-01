As Twitchy reported Friday, shots were fired as someone in a black SUV tried to break through two security gates at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Two female suspects were said to have been in custody.

We’re now finding out that one of the two arrested is an opera singer from Connecticut who was in Palm Beach for a performance. At some time during the chase, she picked up a woman believed to be her mother.

Opera singer who busted through security checkpoints at Mar-A-Lago refuses to make an appearance before judge.https://t.co/cKO9JmUDo9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2020

Caitlin Yilek reports in the Washington Examiner:

The opera singer accused of plowing through two security checkpoints at President Trump’s Florida resort refused to appear before a judge. Hannah Roemhild, 30, was expected to appear before Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Ted Booras on Saturday morning but refused, the Palm Beach Post reported. The judge rescheduled her bail hearing for Monday morning. Roemhild is charged with assaulting an officer, fleeing police, and resisting arrest, according to records. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered Roemhild at The Breakers resort Friday morning when the officer responded to a call about a woman “doing some kind of dance” on top of a car. … Police said Roemhild drove the SUV toward Mar-a-Lago as she fled, crashing through two security checkpoints around the perimeter of the president’s resort. Bradshaw said officers with Secret Service and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office fired shots at the vehicle, but she was able to lose track of them. Authorities discovered her a short while later at a hotel, where they tackled her to the ground and arrested her.

“This is not a terrorist thing,” said officials.

Opera singer crashes through Mar-a-Lago's gates in an SUV; authorities open fire. “This is not a terrorist thing,” sheriff's deputy says https://t.co/SekGRdK8Iv — David Beard (@dabeard) January 31, 2020

Just realized my tweet was in response to the current headline: Opera singer danced on an SUV, then crashed through Mar-a-Lago barricades. Cops opened fire” The old headline is displayed accidentally on Twitter because the image card didn’t update https://t.co/5Hz3qym8Y0 pic.twitter.com/g9VW1UHqSC — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 1, 2020

I had no idea that @Alyssa_Milano was an opera singer!! — Tom Thurman (@JTomThurman1) February 1, 2020

She seems like such a sweet young lady. pic.twitter.com/ZnU7wkN4Jr — Dumberbytheday (@Dumberbytheday1) February 1, 2020

She looks fun — Chris Huntington🏴🐾🐻 (@cas_huntington) February 1, 2020

What does this mean …. refused? Is that such a thing? This article says it was rescheduled? Huh? This person waived her rights by refusing no? I’m very confused. — Chuck (@cfiterman) February 1, 2020

When did appearing before a judge after committing a crime become optional? Seriously. I thought the police would just drag your crying and screaming ass into court. Now you just stay in your cell and watch The View? — ⭐ Engage Your Brain ⭐ (@Brain_Pwr) February 1, 2020

Her bail hearing has been rescheduled for Monday. She’s charged with assaulting an officer, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.

She looks stable.🤪 — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) February 1, 2020

Let her rot in jail. — Tommy🇺🇲 Help4Jacob (@tommyhubb) February 1, 2020

