As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz asked the House impeachment managers if the so-called whistleblower worked at any point for or with Joe Biden, and if so, did he work for or with Biden on issues involving Ukraine? Rep. Adam Schiff refused to answer that one. And then Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read to the Senate a question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul asking about holdovers from the Obama National Security Council conspiring with staffers of Rep. Adam Schiff, presumably because the question contained the name of the whistleblower, even though not even Schiff knows who the whistleblower is.

A large group of GOP senators did get to ask pretty much the same question Paul was asking, except they substituted “whistleblower” with the name. Did the whistleblower and other holdovers from the Obama NSC conspire with Schiff staffers in an attempt to impeach the president?

Schiff just about broke into tears over the smears against his staff — and once again claimed he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is.

.@RepAdamSchiff: "This question refers to allegation in a newspaper article which are circulating smears on my staff and ask me to respond to those smears. I will not dignify those smears on my staff by giving them any credence whatsoever." pic.twitter.com/femseSnEDJ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

I will not dignify those smears, meaning I won’t answer the question.

Again, The Washington Examiner reported in October on the alleged whistleblower’s ties to Biden:

Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.” … As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.

So yes, there’s some concern the whistleblower might have had an agenda and conspired with Schiff and/or his staff.

Will his subpoena read 'Whistleblower'?? 🤣 — Lissa Merriman (@lissasno1fan) January 30, 2020

Im applauding this question. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Go #Wisconsin 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Poor schiffy 😢😢😢😢 — PeanutsMom (@PeanutsMom325) January 30, 2020

Just like Adam Schiff has repeatedly smeared our President with false statements, even in this clip. — Heather Sami (@wierfarmstudio) January 30, 2020

Schiff only been smearing Trump for 3 years. — Merkabah3 (@Merkabah31) January 30, 2020

It's interesting how much Adam Schiff wants us to dignify every smear circulating about our President, @realDonaldTrump. — mo⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@LikesToKnowMore) January 30, 2020

But yet he smears the President every single waking moment of his life. — Chaska (@ChaskaDaisy) January 30, 2020

Translation: I’ve been lying about our contact with #Whistleblower #EricCIAramella — L L (@llggs5) January 30, 2020

It’s not a smear.. it is coordinated sedition…

Railing about the question instead of answering the question is proof of how touchy that subject… — Steven Watson (@swatson69) January 30, 2020

He can’t answer because he keeps getting caught in his own lies — Rick (@rickconner38) January 30, 2020

Please. — Abe Lebowitz (@hwrdcook) January 30, 2020

NYT prints anything and we need witnesses. Now he is saying newspaper articles are a smear and do not deserve to be dignified with an answer. End this charade. — Cheryl Adams (@AdamsOKLA) January 30, 2020

Schiff needs to testify under oath. He refuses to answer all questions related to the coordination of himself and the whistleblowers coordination to bring down Trump. — Charles (@CharlesD1367) January 30, 2020

Why what are you trying to cover up Shifty? pic.twitter.com/ZZgf4gxWPY — Jen ✝️ (@jen_myPsalms182) January 30, 2020

Oh whatever. 🙄 you have so much to hide and will go to full length to hide it. — OkieMom (@OkieBearde2) January 30, 2020

You are obviously hiding something about that whistle blower. We the people want the bias explained. This partisan impeachment doesn’t pass the smell test. — Camtini TEXT TRUMP #88022 (@MrsCamtini) January 30, 2020

Adam Schiff insults the intelligence of every single person watching this with this nonanswer and feigned indignation. This is the same man who said he had evidence of collusion we have yet to see. A conspiracy theory that has been debunked 50 times over. — Dragon Empress (@DragonEmpress4) January 30, 2020

Imagine what a hero to the Democrats the whistleblower would be if he (or she) outed themselves so Schiff could clear all this up once and for all.

Related: