With the exception of the Senate Democrats, we truly feel sorry for anyone who has to sit through this impeachment trial — as of this writing, we think we’re up to Question 132 or so, and Chief Justice John Roberts has to sit there and read them all aloud.

So it was a bold move for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to submit a question asking if Roberts, by presiding over a trial without witnesses, is contributing to the loss of legitimacy of … himself.

I asked @RepAdamSchiff: At time when many have lost faith in govt, does the fact that the Chief Justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which GOP senators refuse witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the Chief Justice, SCOTUS, & Constitution? pic.twitter.com/H4Txt68EdX — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 30, 2020

Smooth.

WOW. Chief Justice John Roberts just had to read aloud Sen. Elizabeth Warren's question…about whether he loses credibility for presiding over a trial without witnesses or evidence. https://t.co/vG08pjmhZH pic.twitter.com/G79ZdRljZj — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) January 30, 2020

Warren asks a question about the "loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the supreme court and the constitution." And Roberts has to read it.#impeachment pic.twitter.com/4PK6cLlO5L — Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) January 30, 2020

Warren submits question to chief justice asking about his 'legitimacy' https://t.co/FIki1EAb8s — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 31, 2020

Pretty universal bewilderment in and around the chamber as to what point Sen. Warren was trying to make by her question about the trial contributing to a "loss of legitimacy" for Roberts/SCOTUS. Schiff wanted nothing to do with it. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 30, 2020

That five second staredown that Justice Roberts gives after reading Elizabeth Warren's question is a look we've all given to someone in a meeting who asks a question just to look like the smartest person in the room. pic.twitter.com/tQ5iuRigUN — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 31, 2020

This is how Chief Justice looked at Warren for a solid 5+ seconds after reading the question https://t.co/vG08pjmhZH pic.twitter.com/62XXEhuHI1 — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) January 30, 2020

Want to clarify quick after going back to watch the video a few more times: There's only one camera angle so it's hard to say exactly who Chief Justice is looking at. Based on where he looked when Sen. Warren called out, it appears he is looking in her general direction. — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) January 30, 2020

What was she thinking with that one — khalil (@k_h_a_l_i_l__m) January 31, 2020

An unserious question by an unserious person — Mathew Reed (@txrepubtarian) January 31, 2020

Here’s a question “Why are Senators running for nomination allowed to vote on a sitting president and opponent’s removal from office?” — Jim Tomlinson 🇺🇸 (@jimetomlinson) January 30, 2020

A line of questioning that would be thrown out in any court … as many of the questions would have been … It serves only to highlight that this isn't a trial. It's political theatre. — Doug E (@xrangerd) January 31, 2020

How bad of a lawyer is Elizabeth Warren? Good grief. Also, this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time. — Jason Marianna (@jwmarianna) January 30, 2020

Warren is the girl that complains to the principal when final exams were canceled — Roberto ✝️ 🌲 🥛 🥚 (@RippRamon) January 30, 2020

Maybe she should take CJ Roberts aside later and offer to smoke a peace pipe with him at her wigwam. — Cay Lane (@lane_cay) January 31, 2020

The most disrespectful thing I've heard yet. — Alyson Frost (@AlysonJFrost) January 31, 2020

What is wrong with her? — Matilda (@FourthHailMary) January 31, 2020

starting to feel like Warren was a train wreck as a lawyer — Danby (@DEDanby) January 31, 2020

The Suprrme Court rules ALL THE TIME without witnesses testifying. This is pure nutso. — Wes Knyle (@WesKnyle) January 31, 2020

That was pretty sophmoric — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) January 31, 2020

Warren has to do something, anything, to get her name in the news. Shes’s sliding in the polls and stuck in DC when she’d rather be in Iowa. #hailmary — Scott (@croncrete) January 30, 2020

"Why Are You Hitting Yourself?", Senate edition. — stevemur (@stevemur) January 31, 2020

That is amazing. This is going soooo poorly for the dems, and Warren in particular. — Christian (@CH3k2k) January 31, 2020

Sorry, but Warren's question comes across as petulant and spiteful. She's picking on the wrong target. She just hurt her campaign. What a really stupid forced error. — L'État est baisé (@pragmatic_prog) January 31, 2020

Maybe Rand Paul should ask his question to Chief Justice John Roberts again. Think he might allow it this time! And what a cheap shot from @SenWarren So typical. — Guy Bennett (@guydbennett) January 30, 2020

His answer? — Joanne Orr-Johnson (@JoNonesuch) January 30, 2020

It was Rep. Schiff who answered, saying he thinks no witnesses reflects adversely on the entire institution, not on Chief Justice John Roberts. pic.twitter.com/Wt7CXiiqVu — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) January 30, 2020

Yeah, don’t take it personally that Warren just called you illegitimate if you don’t call witnesses.

Related: