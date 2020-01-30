As Twitchy reported earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read Sen. Rand Paul’s question regarding whether two NSC staffers might have worked together “to plot impeaching the president before there were formal house impeachment proceedings,” as has been reported on some conservative websites. “The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted,” Roberts said.

Instead, Paul posted his question in full to Twitter, and this afternoon, he held a brief press conference to read his question to journalists to get it into the public record. Of course, the big controversy is whether Paul was trying to “out” the alleged whistleblower with his question as if being a whistleblower prevented you from being identified; it only protects you from retaliation at your workplace.

Notice how hostile the journalists are: “Shouldn’t you be in the Senate right now?” one asks. He should, but what’s the point if his question goes unasked and unanswered. And of course, if not even Rep. Adam Schiff knows who the whistleblower is, as he repeated Wednesday, how could Paul know if he’s naming him or her?

Sen. @RandPaul: "My question made no reference to any whistleblower…" He then reads the question. "I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked." pic.twitter.com/D2iafDrv4X — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

A lot of people in C-SPAN’s comments think Paul should be handcuffed and locked up for “outing” the whistleblower in his question, so they must know more than Schiff.

QUIT REPOSTING THIS VIDEO! This should be sent directly to the Sergeant At Arms office for immediate action — or at least blur/silence when he gets to the name. — Marcella L. (@Marcella555) January 30, 2020

Silence which name? Which one is the whistleblower? Is either one the whistleblower? Not even Schiff knows.

Lock him up. — Lady P (@ladyp65can) January 30, 2020

How DARE @RandPaul I pray the Chief Justice takes action. — Springer Spaniel🍑 (@lori024) January 30, 2020

Yeah, relax everyone.

Is Rand Paul talking about the dude in this painting by @RepAdamSchiff? pic.twitter.com/0wozxgZajS — Jim (@Bassmaster12) January 30, 2020

Eric Ciaramella. — Teflon Don (@clubhouselawyer) January 30, 2020

Who?

Who is the whistleblower? Nobody knows, right? Schiff doesn’t know. I keep hearing no one knows who he/she is. Why are people so upset? 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Not voting for a single Democrat in 2020 (@meluvjojo) January 30, 2020

Brilliant. I mean, any of the names that have been used during this farce could have been the whistleblower. How would anyone know? Therefore, why would his question not be used? Could someone actually know who the whistleblower is and be lying about it? — Ron Stewart (@Greyghostforest) January 30, 2020

Both parties can play this stupid game. If Democrats & the Media refuse to acknowledge that Eric Ciaramella is the whistleblower then there is no way for the Republicans to know that he is. Republicans should feel free to speak freely about his involvement in this conspiracy. — AuburnGirl – War Eagle! (@AuburnG39319622) January 30, 2020

Going one step further, if Trump hasn't been informed that Eric Ciaramella is the whistleblower then Trump should fire Eric Ciaramella. He can't be accused of retaliating on the whistleblower if he doesn't know who he is. — AuburnGirl – War Eagle! (@AuburnG39319622) January 30, 2020

I have no idea who the "whistleblower" is, but I would be interested in learning whether Eric Ciaramella and Shawn Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings — DodgeDemon (@thedemoncrate) January 30, 2020

Ben Franklin level political maneuver. — Scott (@NRA_TacoBowl_MS) January 30, 2020

Absolutely brilliant. Well done Senator Paul. I’d like to get an answer to that question about Mr Ciaramella and Mr Misko. — BH (@BillyTH3) January 30, 2020

You are exactly right! You never mentioned anything about a whistle blower! Makes no sense at all…unless…the Chief Justice knows who the whistle blowers are🤔 That's the only thing that makes sense as to why the question wasn't allowed. Did he just OUT the whistle blowers! — J.B. (@rjb1818) January 30, 2020

Bravo Rand Paul! Keep pushing and you are right, it makes no reference to the whistleblower. We don't know who the whistleblower is does Chief Justice Roberts? — Karen Lynn 🇺🇸☕️ (@KarenLynnBNB) January 30, 2020

So, what he's saying is after Schiff denied knowing the identity of the whistleblower, Roberts has confirmed his identity. — The Royal We (@duderolls) January 30, 2020

By refusing to read the question, Roberts outs who the Whistleblower is. — Rils (@RilsRislan) January 30, 2020

If you listen carefully, @DrRandPaul never referred to Chiaramella as the whistle blower…but given the censorship by Chief Justice Roberts & others, it confirms it. — Linda Nolan (@jumeaudoll84) January 30, 2020

Jonathan Turley@JonathanTurley The Chief Justice again refused to read Paul's question. This is relatively uncharted because the reading of the name does not directly violate federal law. — Ed (@Ed83991271) January 30, 2020

Go for it Senator Paul!!! Roberts is wrong. — CherryBlossom (@CherryB46641077) January 30, 2020

Well done. Thank you, senator. — My Simple Practice (@KevinMKiley1) January 30, 2020

Talk about Presidential. I love this man. Handles the press like a pro. I loved that he may or may not have said the while blowers name a 100 times lol! Gangster! — Mike Cobretti (@CobrettiMike) January 30, 2020

