Everything is on video now, and that seems to be a problem for politicians in particular. White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrapped up the defense’s case Tuesday by playing a compilation of clips from Democrats like Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Chuck Schumer warning against a partisan impeachment, and as Cipollone notes, they were right and prophetic.

He wasn’t kidding about the prophetic part. Watch this:

Pat Cipollone plays videos of Democrats warning of partisan, weak impeachment: “you were right” pic.twitter.com/YzgEq0xqLP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2020

Picture of Cippollone dunking on the Dems Impeachment managers. pic.twitter.com/OU8LJQZZVV — LastKingofScotland (@KingofLast) January 28, 2020

Using their words is priceless — justin ingram (@justininglv) January 28, 2020

Gotta love it. Using their own words against them and showing the world what hypocrites they are. — Binkser1 (@binkser1) January 28, 2020

This was primo. Fun to watch. — DanME (@DanME) January 28, 2020

He didn’t have to say anything! You could hear it resonated w/ the Senators when they started laughing. — Thomas P Kennedy III 🇺🇸 (@ThomasPKennedy3) January 28, 2020

The laughter at the end from senators … https://t.co/lIgFhJohjW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 28, 2020

Yep! The first and last time @SenSchumer was right — Shoshanna Chana (@ShoshChana) January 28, 2020

Jerry and Chuck are classic examples of why term limits should exist. — Angie ⭐⭐⭐ (@Angie4Oregon) January 28, 2020

Laughter says it all. Cipollone looking right at that blowhard Schumer. What a great ending. — The New Englander (@NewEnglandTruth) January 28, 2020

The clips are from 1998 and those Senators and Reps have been lurking around DC over 20 years. We need term limits. — MrsHMC (@hmc_mrs) January 28, 2020

24 years later, same

🤡🤡🤡 — Ted Pappas (@RealTedPappas) January 28, 2020

Brutal — Jim (@Bassmaster12) January 28, 2020

That, my friends, is effective advocacy. — Richard A Harrison (@RAHarrisonPA) January 28, 2020

@RepZoeLofgren thank you for your video Rep. Lofgren. That video from the Clinton impeachment was the best argument of the whole trial showing why this impeachment is partisan and needs to stop! Thank you! — John4justice (@JBB4768) January 28, 2020

This was so well done! — friend (@friend23456) January 28, 2020

It's a sham. Pure partisan political theater and a waste of taxpayer money. Shameful. Americans can pass judgement on Trump this November.

FWIW: This American stands by Trump.

He enjoys my full support.#TrumpLandslideVictory2020 — C. John Robbins (@skwogler) January 28, 2020

Checkmate, end this game of charades this week. — Jeffrey Wright (@1991Wolfpack) January 28, 2020

Grand slam….. — James Engelbrecht (@jaemdpc) January 28, 2020

Schumer was filleted. — Rick Church (@Rdchurch1) January 28, 2020

That’s a trial lawyer. The difference between who the Dems sent to come litigate their case and who Trump sent is like night and day — 304-227 (@DavidRoos18) January 28, 2020

Schiff and his team know they have a losing hand, even if they somehow get Bolton to testify, but their hatred of Trump prevents them from folding the hand and letting the country move on from this charade. They will also be sorely disappointed with how this affects the election. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) January 28, 2020

I heard this live. Cipollone used @TheDemocrats own words. Just like yesterday when Pam Bondi used the main stream media's own reporting on the corruption of Hunter & #QuidProJoe @JoeBiden. — Aging In Place (@advisorrob) January 28, 2020

If only there was a "Schiff Cam" pointed right at him at this given moment😂😂😂 — Enjoying the show (@kaymsur1) January 28, 2020

The way these democrats have demonized this President is so unbelievable. From the moment President Trump was elected it been one investigation after another always the same results and smears. This democratic party needs to be removed. — Nina friesen (@N_Friesen) January 28, 2020

Perfect ending — E. M. Wolb (@ericwolb) January 28, 2020

