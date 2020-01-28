Journalists have been put through the wringer during the Senate impeachment trial. They, and even celebrities like Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano, had to surrender their phones and go through a metal detector. Then they actually had their IDs checkedall to end up in pen where they couldn’t chase the solemn and somber senators down the hallway and into the elevator.

That red velvet rope reminded a lot of people of the rope lines presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used to corral reporters and keep them from getting too close to her highness as she paraded down the street.

But now that both sides have wrapped up their cases, it looks like the reporters have finally been set loose. Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis reports:

That’s a shame. It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

OK, now we actually feel bad for them, but at least they’ve been set loose.

