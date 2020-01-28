“It’s gonna take militancy” … that’s willing to “destroy property and things like that,” is just one highlight of the latest undercover video released by James O’Keefe and Project Veritas. Another: “After we abolish landlords, we don’t have to kill them, you know what I’m saying?”

As usual, O’Keefe usually posts one video with the promise of more to come. At first, he captured Sanders staffer Kyle Jurek going on about Stalin, Gulags (which weren’t so bad), re-education camps, and violence in the streets. After that video hit, Sanders’ Iowa operation took all their Twitter accounts private and even locked their field office when Project Veritas reporters stopped by.

Now, in Part Four of his video exposé, he’s caught even more paid Sanders staffers going on about taking down capitalism and turning their violence toward property, abolishing landlords, and in general how the campaign attracts extremists.

The media won’t pick it up because it came from Project Veritas and not a “real” news network.

Like the staffer admits, the Sanders campaign attracts people like this.

We wonder how many more parts there are to #Expose2020.

