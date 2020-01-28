“It’s gonna take militancy” … that’s willing to “destroy property and things like that,” is just one highlight of the latest undercover video released by James O’Keefe and Project Veritas. Another: “After we abolish landlords, we don’t have to kill them, you know what I’m saying?”

As usual, O’Keefe usually posts one video with the promise of more to come. At first, he captured Sanders staffer Kyle Jurek going on about Stalin, Gulags (which weren’t so bad), re-education camps, and violence in the streets. After that video hit, Sanders’ Iowa operation took all their Twitter accounts private and even locked their field office when Project Veritas reporters stopped by.

Now, in Part Four of his video exposé, he’s caught even more paid Sanders staffers going on about taking down capitalism and turning their violence toward property, abolishing landlords, and in general how the campaign attracts extremists.

BREAKING: #Expose2020 Part IV: Two More @BernieSanders Staffers Radicalism EXPOSED; ‘Gulags and Kulaks Exaggerated’; “Make Plans For Extreme Action”; “Destroy Property” and “Abolish Landlords…So we Don’t Have to Kill Them” FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/lZ1fCSG634#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/5Z9RFBlyHF — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 28, 2020

Starting to look pretty widespread https://t.co/pQhNHsEzd4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 28, 2020

Nah. Just a few thousand isolated cases among his campaign staff. — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 28, 2020

Sanders "It's just a lone wolf, howling at the moon. We're not all like that!" Communism is grotesque and abhorrent. — RightWired (@_donaldson) January 28, 2020

Everyone knows, to the left, these are isolated cases but it’s assumed to be widespread when it comes to conservatives. These guys are “lone wolves”, but every gun owner is at fault when there is a shooting. — Peevish Primate (@PeevishPrimate) January 28, 2020

Wolves in sheeps clothing — Sammytiga (@SamBake33905016) January 28, 2020

These people are dangerous, where is the media asking Sanders to disavow them? — Bob Kral (@fabtanks) January 28, 2020

MSM crickets on this stuff. — Tina (@imatweeter2) January 28, 2020

Is Bernie ever going to disavow this pack of wild communists talking casually about the violent overthrow of American government and jurisprudence, while simultaneously downplaying the horror of gulags? Why is MSM not covering this? They don't even like Bernie… Weird. — Quint Bromley (@qbromley2112) January 28, 2020

The media won’t pick it up because it came from Project Veritas and not a “real” news network.

@BernieSanders campaign is filled with extremists and he won’t answer any questions. Obviously, he endorses this type of behavior. The sound of silence is deafening and all I need to know from him as a candidate. — Outlier (@Outliergirl) January 28, 2020

Unfortunately this expose won’t change a thing. MSM won’t run it, Bernie will deny it, and poof it’s gone. Great undercover work but it’ll go nowhere to bust up the Sanders nomination. — Billy Batz (@Bbatz69) January 28, 2020

So when is Bernie going to publicly address this? — Virgobluebird (@virgobluebird68) January 28, 2020

Bernie needs to address this. These ppl are paid to represent him. — Thenibbler (@Flowers4all4) January 28, 2020

It sure as hell isn't a coincidence… — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@MrJones_tm) January 28, 2020

Like the staffer admits, the Sanders campaign attracts people like this.

"We don't HAVE to kill them", he says. — Harold Christian (@Cchris12) January 28, 2020

I think it’s time to call it for what it is…This is the prevailing philosophy of the Sanders campaign. It’s most likely the philosophy of all the leftists that are littered thru the Democrat party. — Dan te (@SteeleAwesum) January 28, 2020

Their ignorance knows no bounds and they have no idea what they are walking into. Outgunned and outmanned, they will soon learn that rattling the hornet's nest is never a good idea. — Golden State Lifeguards 🇺🇸 (@GSlifeguards) January 28, 2020

Wow! Worse than I thought. Luckily these skinny children, with their Marxist Socialist ideas are weak and will not stand up the the full force of American Patriots. They will cry and fold like a cheap suit. — Troy shook (@ShookTroy) January 28, 2020

If it's going to take a militarist movement these guys are going to get their asses kicked, really bad. — john martin (@jmn777_john) January 28, 2020

These soy boys wouldn’t last a week in a communist country. But don’t take my word for it let’s do a reality show in Venezuela… call it

Bernie’s Bros in Venezuela — Live Truth (@livetruthalways) January 28, 2020

We wonder how many more parts there are to #Expose2020.

